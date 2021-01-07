CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Quintavius Keshun Patton, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dennis Wade Compton Jr., 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Tracey L. Harris, 41, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Esteban Trujillo Benegas, 32, no address listed, hold for US Marshall
Joanna Gay, 42, South Bend, court order return
Isaac Denton, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Layla Kallembach Siphers, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Darreyl Wayne Dold II, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Desiree Amber Lough, 28, Tucson, AZ, hold for US Marshall
Donald C. Leehy, 50, Vincennes, hold for US Marshall
John D. Handlon, 29, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Jason Michael Lewis, 41, Brownsburg, hold for US Marshall
Lionel L. Russell, 34, Auroa, IL, hold for US Marshall
Berton Shawn Mays, 40, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Cortez L. Kellum, Des Moines IA, hold for US Marshall
Kenneth Lawrence, 42, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft (shoplifting)
Aaron Daniel Abel, 38, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Jackie McCubbins, 43, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Dorothy Christine Denton, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Bradley Shane Weathers, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Steven M. Guihan, 25, Lanesville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle)
Devon S. Burkhead, 26, Floyds Knobs, carry handgun without license with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)
Thomas J. Kaiser, 53, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), assisting a criminal, reckless driving
Robin Hurst, 66, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Pedro Figueroa Gonzales, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Ian Lorel Baker Sr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Fisher Parker, 40, Louisville, synthetic ID deception, false informing, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
David Keith Belden, 28, Marysville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol)
Vance E. Boyd, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James C. Baker, 37, Martinsville, warrant (violation of parole)
Wendell L. Cannon, 66, Louisville, residential entry
Jacob C. Cline, 25, New Albany, warrant
Lawrence C. Joshua, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
David D. Osborne, 38, Brandenburg, KY, warrant
Diego S. Porez, 21, Georgetown, warrant
Monica F. Griffin, 42, Palmyra, auto theft, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Timothy C. Sanders, 56, Independence, MO, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.