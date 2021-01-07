CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Quintavius Keshun Patton, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dennis Wade Compton Jr., 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Tracey L. Harris, 41, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

Esteban Trujillo Benegas, 32, no address listed, hold for US Marshall

Joanna Gay, 42, South Bend, court order return

Isaac Denton, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Layla Kallembach Siphers, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Darreyl Wayne Dold II, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Desiree Amber Lough, 28, Tucson, AZ, hold for US Marshall

Donald C. Leehy, 50, Vincennes, hold for US Marshall

John D. Handlon, 29, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Jason Michael Lewis, 41, Brownsburg, hold for US Marshall

Lionel L. Russell, 34, Auroa, IL, hold for US Marshall

Berton Shawn Mays, 40, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Cortez L. Kellum, Des Moines IA, hold for US Marshall

Kenneth Lawrence, 42, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft (shoplifting)

Aaron Daniel Abel, 38, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

Jackie McCubbins, 43, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Dorothy Christine Denton, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Bradley Shane Weathers, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Steven M. Guihan, 25, Lanesville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle)

Devon S. Burkhead, 26, Floyds Knobs, carry handgun without license with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)

Thomas J. Kaiser, 53, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), assisting a criminal, reckless driving

Robin Hurst, 66, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Pedro Figueroa Gonzales, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Ian Lorel Baker Sr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Fisher Parker, 40, Louisville, synthetic ID deception, false informing, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

David Keith Belden, 28, Marysville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol)

Vance E. Boyd, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James C. Baker, 37, Martinsville, warrant (violation of parole)

Wendell L. Cannon, 66, Louisville, residential entry

Jacob C. Cline, 25, New Albany, warrant

Lawrence C. Joshua, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

David D. Osborne, 38, Brandenburg, KY, warrant

Diego S. Porez, 21, Georgetown, warrant

Monica F. Griffin, 42, Palmyra, auto theft, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Timothy C. Sanders, 56, Independence, MO, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you