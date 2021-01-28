CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

April Nicole Matherly, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jason A. Thomas, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Devon Scott Ison, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Dorothy Jacqueline Boner, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Mark Forrest Bell, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license

Connie Pottinger, 24, Covington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Paula Calderon, 50, Canron, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall

Andres Mast, 41, Muskegon, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall

Katherine Louise Phelps, 42, Pawpaw, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall

Diana Roe, 50, Bedford, hold for U.S. Marshall

Katie Reeder, 34, Union, OH, hold for U.S. Marshall

Amy John, 26, Grand Rapids, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall

Rendell Shirlin Perkins, 21, Grand Rapids, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jesse Vorona, 33, Richmond Hill, GA, hold for U.S. Marshall

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Samuel J. Witten, 50, no address listed, theft

Rebecca R. Szepesi, 39, Palmyra, possession of heroin, hold for Harrison County

Lisa K. Douglas, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lisa M. Terrell, 40, Mitchell, warrant (failure to appear)

JayQuan L, Guardiola, 24, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of narcotic drug, possession of a handgun without a permit

Jack R. Vanover, 21, Depauw, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Harrison County

RELEASED

Sarah L. Harley 32, New Albany, warrant

