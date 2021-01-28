CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
April Nicole Matherly, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jason A. Thomas, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Devon Scott Ison, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Dorothy Jacqueline Boner, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Mark Forrest Bell, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license
Connie Pottinger, 24, Covington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Paula Calderon, 50, Canron, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall
Andres Mast, 41, Muskegon, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall
Katherine Louise Phelps, 42, Pawpaw, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall
Diana Roe, 50, Bedford, hold for U.S. Marshall
Katie Reeder, 34, Union, OH, hold for U.S. Marshall
Amy John, 26, Grand Rapids, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall
Rendell Shirlin Perkins, 21, Grand Rapids, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jesse Vorona, 33, Richmond Hill, GA, hold for U.S. Marshall
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Samuel J. Witten, 50, no address listed, theft
Rebecca R. Szepesi, 39, Palmyra, possession of heroin, hold for Harrison County
Lisa K. Douglas, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Lisa M. Terrell, 40, Mitchell, warrant (failure to appear)
JayQuan L, Guardiola, 24, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of narcotic drug, possession of a handgun without a permit
Jack R. Vanover, 21, Depauw, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Harrison County
RELEASED
Sarah L. Harley 32, New Albany, warrant
