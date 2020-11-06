CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jermiah Neil Darnall, 43, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Natasha Nicole Black, 37, Louisville, disorderly conduct

Lauren Nicole Arnoldin, 32, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Allen Mattingly Jr., Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Barry Matthew Gossett, 32, Jeffersonville, parole violation

Bradley M. Harnice, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Holly Cahill, 36, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance

Christopher G. Hill, 32, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), hold for U.S. Marshall

Erica Gott, 38, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Aaron Lashon Stuckey, 51, no address listed, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Jason Drane, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Everett David Goodman, 46, New Albany, burglary, criminal mischief

RELEASED

Aaron G. Alvey, 34, Memphis, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lucas T. Funk, 37, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance

Brandon S. Woodring, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dylan T. Everett, 21, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Mark E. Taylor, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Kevin R. Dreuin, 44, New Albany, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, burglary

Kimberly R. Taylor, 44, New Albany, warrant

Keone D. Brown, 19, New Albany, theft, carrying a handgun without a license

Jason M. Wallace, 38, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you