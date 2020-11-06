CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jermiah Neil Darnall, 43, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Natasha Nicole Black, 37, Louisville, disorderly conduct
Lauren Nicole Arnoldin, 32, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Allen Mattingly Jr., Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Barry Matthew Gossett, 32, Jeffersonville, parole violation
Bradley M. Harnice, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Holly Cahill, 36, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance
Christopher G. Hill, 32, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), hold for U.S. Marshall
Erica Gott, 38, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Aaron Lashon Stuckey, 51, no address listed, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Jason Drane, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Everett David Goodman, 46, New Albany, burglary, criminal mischief
RELEASED
Aaron G. Alvey, 34, Memphis, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lucas T. Funk, 37, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance
Brandon S. Woodring, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dylan T. Everett, 21, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Mark E. Taylor, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Kevin R. Dreuin, 44, New Albany, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, burglary
Kimberly R. Taylor, 44, New Albany, warrant
Keone D. Brown, 19, New Albany, theft, carrying a handgun without a license
Jason M. Wallace, 38, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
