CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lucas James Collings, 36, Memphis, theft (motor vehicle)

Charles W. Coke, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Christina Lynn Priest, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gary Ivan Sears Jr., 34, Greenville, hold for other agency (felony)

James Robert Brown Jr., 53, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Bruce H. Thompson, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brittany Danielle Byers, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Lee Powell, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kristie Nicole Gee, 38, Charlestown, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, false identity statement, warrant (felony)

Wesley Aaron Kellen, 41, Madison, warrant (felony)

Antonyo Levell Gaddie, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy

Heather Leigh Duncan, 45, Clarksville, strangulation, battery (bodily injury to other person)

Timothy Cunningham, 43, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Ashley Kennedy Robinson, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

RELEASED

Andrew David Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

Melvin Evans, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gary Steven Smiddy, 48, Louisville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication (by alcohol)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jessica L. Simmons, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Chelsea M. Davey, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Joey H. Thompson, 27, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel D. Lozano, 23, Louisville, possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine

Sarah B. Patton, 21, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Christopher D. Perkins, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

