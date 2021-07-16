CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lucas James Collings, 36, Memphis, theft (motor vehicle)
Charles W. Coke, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Christina Lynn Priest, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gary Ivan Sears Jr., 34, Greenville, hold for other agency (felony)
James Robert Brown Jr., 53, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Bruce H. Thompson, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brittany Danielle Byers, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Lee Powell, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kristie Nicole Gee, 38, Charlestown, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, false identity statement, warrant (felony)
Wesley Aaron Kellen, 41, Madison, warrant (felony)
Antonyo Levell Gaddie, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy
Heather Leigh Duncan, 45, Clarksville, strangulation, battery (bodily injury to other person)
Timothy Cunningham, 43, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Ashley Kennedy Robinson, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
RELEASED
Andrew David Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Melvin Evans, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gary Steven Smiddy, 48, Louisville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication (by alcohol)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jessica L. Simmons, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Chelsea M. Davey, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Joey H. Thompson, 27, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel D. Lozano, 23, Louisville, possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine
Sarah B. Patton, 21, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Christopher D. Perkins, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
