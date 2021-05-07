CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert L. Gibbs ll, 24, New Albany, intimidation to witness
Brittany Hall, 30, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), hold for other agency (felony)
Jordan Paige Kerr, 31, Louisville, theft, hold for other agency (felony)
Derek Shane Williams, 35, Louisville, court order return
Loupheuz Esters, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Stacey Jo Carmack, 33, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Dale A. Wells, 63, Madison, warrant (felony)
Victoria Lou Wimp, 35, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, misuse of 911 system, possession of paraphernalia
Tarin Amanda Cox, 30, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Keith Andrew Kenney, 52, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting)
James Brandon Baker, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jeremiah J. Anderson, 38, Nashville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Deanna Cherrie Caffee, 38, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Donald R. Threedouble, 52, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Bradley K. Mangels, 42, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Austin M. Whitman, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kevin Kane, 28, Radcliff, KY, warrant
Kevin D. Thompson, 45, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
Catherine A. Wise, 36, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher S. Ferguson, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Carlton W. Carrico, 48, Pekin, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Angela K. Caulk, 50, New Albany, warrant (violation of failing to comply to terms of furlough)
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.