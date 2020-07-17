BOOKED-IN

Jimmy Keys Jr., 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Mark A. Gunter, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Eric James Brock, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditcharo, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Scott Lenfert, 37, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime

Shaun Tyrone Miles, 36, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Michael Jason Minton, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, escape from detention, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft of firearm

Joseph Kruger, 42, Champaign, IL, court order return

William Garner Cook, 67, Floyds Knobs, stalking, invasion of privacy

Jacob Ray Yoder, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal

Ronald Lee Wooten Jr., 51, Paoli, hold for other agency (felony), criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), resisting law enforcement

Madison Brooke Gowen, 23, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior for same property, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Dustin L. Yates, 25, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher R. Bailey, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Crystle C. Stubbs, 48, New Albany, warrant

Anthony H. Carta, 48, New Albany, warrant

Melissa D. Karsner, 40, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Juwan M. Hamilton, 28, Osceola, warrant (failure to appear), needs to sign waiver for Sauk County, WI

Daniel L. Newkirk, 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Christopher P. Lamb, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

