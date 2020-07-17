BOOKED-IN
Jimmy Keys Jr., 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Mark A. Gunter, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Eric James Brock, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditcharo, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Scott Lenfert, 37, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime
Shaun Tyrone Miles, 36, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Michael Jason Minton, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, escape from detention, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft of firearm
Joseph Kruger, 42, Champaign, IL, court order return
William Garner Cook, 67, Floyds Knobs, stalking, invasion of privacy
Jacob Ray Yoder, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal
Ronald Lee Wooten Jr., 51, Paoli, hold for other agency (felony), criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), resisting law enforcement
Madison Brooke Gowen, 23, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior for same property, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Dustin L. Yates, 25, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher R. Bailey, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Crystle C. Stubbs, 48, New Albany, warrant
Anthony H. Carta, 48, New Albany, warrant
Melissa D. Karsner, 40, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Juwan M. Hamilton, 28, Osceola, warrant (failure to appear), needs to sign waiver for Sauk County, WI
Daniel L. Newkirk, 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Christopher P. Lamb, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.