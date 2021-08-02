CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Darnell M. McGee, 33, Louisville, court order return

Jonathan H. Hebermel, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

David Ray David, 38, Hanover, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cassandra Nicole Hines, 23, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (felony)

Jordan A. Sternbach, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

George Joseph Crawford, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Eugene Crump, 35, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Eugene Williams ll, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)

Tabitha R. Geiger, 30, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Heaton, 28, Clarksville, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, theft from building

Wilbur H. Romans, 44, no address listed, theft of motor vehicle

Johnathan Lamont Unseld, 33, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle (prior), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Donald L. Blanchard, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mawadd Ibrahim, 19, Charlestown, intimidation, domestic battery

Michael Anthony Humphrey, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)

June D. Wells, 44, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication of alcohol

Frank William Aldridge Sr., New Albany, warrant (felony)

Bejamin Atgyee, 27, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation

Zachary Jesse Behr, 22, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Johnathon Bradley Hall, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terry W. Marcum, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Aumindu Markell Gibson, 27. Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jason D. Chapman, 45, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Misty Renea Kerby, 44, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, public nudity (intent to be seen), public intoxication by drugs

Dawn R. Spaw, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Robert William Volpert Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Theodric Ladon Hayes Jr., Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (schedule V)

Blake Christopher Provenza, 23, Henryville, driving while intoxicated

Spencer Blaine Seals, 35, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated

Jodi Catherine Edelen, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation, domestic battery, leaving the scene of an accident (property damage)

Joshua L. Fenwick, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), intimidation to another person (placed in fear that threat will be carried out), battery with bodily injury

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David E. Barton, 39, Elizabeth, criminal trespass

Michael T. Thompson, 29, New Albany, warrant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Elliott L. Brooks, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended (prior), possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine

Daniel Kleinschmidt, 31, Indianapolis, resisting law enforcement, auto theft

Joses R. Funes, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Fayawna Q. Williams, 31, New Albany, disorderly conduct, battery on police, battery, resisting law enforcement

Robert W. Volpert Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Charles D. Brewer, 55, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug

Jay E. Duncan, 22, New Albany, criminal trespass

William J. Clemons, 22, Marysville, warrant

Jeffery W. Goshen, 39, Borden, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug

Mary E. Duncan, 49, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Boyle County, KY

Shawna M. Nevins, 34, Sellersburg, possession of syringe

Chester L. Townsend, 47, New Albany, warrant

James L. Kidwell, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass

Reggie D. McShane, 35, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephanie L. Sandlin, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Jeremy R. Sims, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Justin L. Reid, 32, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Shannon R. Williams, 46, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of a crash

Derek A. Hendricks, 41, Crothersville, warrant

Charles E. Ringo, 39, Mauckport, warrant

Brandi J. Bohn, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Jorge A. Soto Cruz, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (operating without ever receiving a license (prior)

