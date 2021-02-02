CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Stephen Ray Enlow, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Andrew Todd Rozelle, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug)
Sharon Christine Johns, 50, Borden, warrant (felony)
Christopher Ernest Clark, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated
Omar Rivera Rosado, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Joshua Thurman Smith, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Damon Runyon, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
David Sean Whitaker, 31, Salem, warrant (felony)
Brandon James Dummich, 39, New Albany, theft, parole violation
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Damien L. Jackson, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
John S. Ferguson, 45, Louisville, possession of a narcotic drug
Sonny C. Tweedy, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Tierra S. Winburn, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Johnny W. Stewart, 57, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement
Ryan D. Conway, 24, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Kelly D. Emery, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Shaquille O. Martin, 26, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate, possession of schedule 1 substance, warrant (failure to appear)
William J. Dodson, 30, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license
