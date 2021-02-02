CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Stephen Ray Enlow, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Andrew Todd Rozelle, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug)

Sharon Christine Johns, 50, Borden, warrant (felony)

Christopher Ernest Clark, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated

Omar Rivera Rosado, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Joshua Thurman Smith, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Damon Runyon, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

David Sean Whitaker, 31, Salem, warrant (felony)

Brandon James Dummich, 39, New Albany, theft, parole violation

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Damien L. Jackson, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

John S. Ferguson, 45, Louisville, possession of a narcotic drug

Sonny C. Tweedy, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Tierra S. Winburn, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Johnny W. Stewart, 57, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement

Ryan D. Conway, 24, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Kelly D. Emery, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Shaquille O. Martin, 26, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate, possession of schedule 1 substance, warrant (failure to appear)

William J. Dodson, 30, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license

