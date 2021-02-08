CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Scotty A. Martin, 43, Jeffersonville, parole violation

Vontrae Mekale Cruse, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), domestic battery, strangulation

Jayme Ray Berry, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Benjamin L. Anderson, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Carl Wayne Allen, 50, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

Derek Bowers, 32, Henryville, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, warrant (misdemeanor)

Melissa A. Tackett, 30, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Robert William Couch, 37, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated, possession of syringe

Courtney Ne'Shell Harris, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jaylen Lamar Branch, no address listed, theft

Tiffany M. Ross, 32, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), manufacturing paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or Il drug), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate

Cassondra M. Bunk, 31, Smith Grove, KY, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, theft (shoplifting)

Stephen Doyce Finley, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while suspended (prior conviction), leaving the scene of an accident, possession of paraphernalia

Jerome McKinley Cochran, 38, Charlestown driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), driving while intoxicated

Gregory Leon Rankin, 71, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Harvey Chester Vester, 44, Muncie, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Tiffanie S. Borden, 39, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), possession or methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua Scott Cato, 38, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or II drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

RELEASED

Chelsey A. Holthouser, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Amanda R. Chapman, 41, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)

Christopher Reed, 38, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)

Jami Lynne Smith. 28, Clarksville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), violation of specialized driving privileges

Meshawn C. Garrison, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Joshua Neil McDevitt, 39, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Shawn A. Smith Jr., 22, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Teresa L. Hornback, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Adam D. Estes, 43, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Wesley B. Taylor, 29, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacob M. Myers, 44, Sellersburg, warrant

Dakota R. Barnes, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Evan J. Braun, 25, Evansville, possession of firearm by felon, money laundering, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without a permit

Hollis G. Rueff, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronald W. Wilkerson, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Charrele L. Fisher, 35, New Albany, residential entry, resisting law enforcement

James L. Kidwell, 35, no address listed, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement

Joseph D. Canada, 28, New Albany, warrant

Juan Victor Gutierrez-Duque, 34, Louisville, public intoxication

Francis M. Swinyer, 66, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

William B. Staples, 32, Irvington, KY, hold for Breckinridge County, KY

Jaclyn R. Hart, 36, Pekin, warrant (violation of parole)

Byron T. Johnson, 26, Owensboro, KY, driving while intoxicated with prior

Marissa B. Sparks, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Thomas T. Bailey, 50, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Courtney M. Rager, 25, New Albany, warrant

Mathew C. Schultz, 24, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated

Larry Starks, 55, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license

Jermaine E. Tedford Jr., 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without permit

