CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Scotty A. Martin, 43, Jeffersonville, parole violation
Vontrae Mekale Cruse, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), domestic battery, strangulation
Jayme Ray Berry, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Benjamin L. Anderson, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Carl Wayne Allen, 50, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
Derek Bowers, 32, Henryville, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melissa A. Tackett, 30, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Robert William Couch, 37, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated, possession of syringe
Courtney Ne'Shell Harris, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jaylen Lamar Branch, no address listed, theft
Tiffany M. Ross, 32, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), manufacturing paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or Il drug), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate
Cassondra M. Bunk, 31, Smith Grove, KY, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, theft (shoplifting)
Stephen Doyce Finley, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while suspended (prior conviction), leaving the scene of an accident, possession of paraphernalia
Jerome McKinley Cochran, 38, Charlestown driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), driving while intoxicated
Gregory Leon Rankin, 71, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Harvey Chester Vester, 44, Muncie, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Tiffanie S. Borden, 39, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), possession or methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Scott Cato, 38, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or II drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
RELEASED
Chelsey A. Holthouser, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Amanda R. Chapman, 41, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Christopher Reed, 38, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Jami Lynne Smith. 28, Clarksville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), violation of specialized driving privileges
Meshawn C. Garrison, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Joshua Neil McDevitt, 39, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Shawn A. Smith Jr., 22, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Teresa L. Hornback, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Adam D. Estes, 43, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Wesley B. Taylor, 29, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacob M. Myers, 44, Sellersburg, warrant
Dakota R. Barnes, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Evan J. Braun, 25, Evansville, possession of firearm by felon, money laundering, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without a permit
Hollis G. Rueff, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronald W. Wilkerson, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Charrele L. Fisher, 35, New Albany, residential entry, resisting law enforcement
James L. Kidwell, 35, no address listed, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement
Joseph D. Canada, 28, New Albany, warrant
Juan Victor Gutierrez-Duque, 34, Louisville, public intoxication
Francis M. Swinyer, 66, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
William B. Staples, 32, Irvington, KY, hold for Breckinridge County, KY
Jaclyn R. Hart, 36, Pekin, warrant (violation of parole)
Byron T. Johnson, 26, Owensboro, KY, driving while intoxicated with prior
Marissa B. Sparks, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Thomas T. Bailey, 50, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Courtney M. Rager, 25, New Albany, warrant
Mathew C. Schultz, 24, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated
Larry Starks, 55, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license
Jermaine E. Tedford Jr., 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without permit
