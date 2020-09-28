CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon M. Ulery, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Sheridan Sisk, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kenneth D. Schorle, 51, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Rickie Lewis Stovall Jr., 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Calvin Rea Johnson, 36, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Dakota Ray Riggs, 27, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Everett Lee Tucker, 59, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Colin Lee Johns, 24, Hanover, hold for other agency (felony)

Ronald A. Patterson, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Lee Saylor, 40, Mary Alice, KY., warrant (felony)

Jeffrey David Hemmings, 50, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Amie Mare Sutton, 44, Jeffersonville, court order return

David Allen Mattingly Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, trafficking with an inmate, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tina Beth Davis, 57, no address listed, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Hipolito Romero-Vazquez 36, Clarksville, domestic battery

Robert Gordon Dailey, 44, New Albany, theft of motor vehicle

Gary Lewis Sanders, 50, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, strangulation, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Brian Harper, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe, trafficking with an inmate

Rhonda Faye Gillian, 33, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Benny St.Louis, 38, Orlando, robbery

Steven Fields, 30, Columbus, warrant (felony)

Jason E. Vaught 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Richard Charles Napier, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Janet L. Burgin, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Bradley Scott Bright, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeffery Allen Webb, 38, no address given, warrant (misdemeanor)

Donald Craig Murphy, 21, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft of firearm

Wesley A. James, 28, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Chazaray Jones, 32, Jeffersonville, public intoxication

Lauren Nicole Arnoldin, 32, no address listed, false informing, hindering law enforcement process, theft, resisting law enforcement

John F. Ingram, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, warrant (felony)

Rhonda Hean Philpott, 42, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony), theft shoplifting

Joseph Patrick Labazzo Jr., 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Yupeng Liu, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Kein Leon Cain, 48, Marysville, domestic battery, intimidation

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Teresa D. Proctor, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe

Joshua E. Cannon, 28, Memphis, warrant

Donald R. Johnson Jr., 40, Sellersburg, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Ricky S. Robb Jr., 37, New Albany, operating (habitual traffic violator), criminal recklessness with a vehicle, reckless driving

Glenn W. Rawlings, 48, New Albany, court order appearance

Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Natashia J. Voyles, 30, English, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, hold for Harrison County

Michael S. Haas, 36, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephen M. Wells, 40, Borden, driving while intoxicated, bodily injury, battery with weapon

William D. Wallings, 46, Sellersburg, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County

Demitrius E. Strain, 22, New Albany, robbery

Brian S. Garmon, 43, no address listed, criminal trespass

James F. Burdette Jr., 26, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Michael A. Baxter, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Demetrius X. Maize, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jaclyn R. Mann, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Brandy N. Romero, 38, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Faree A. Williams, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Tags

Recommended for you