CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon M. Ulery, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Sheridan Sisk, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kenneth D. Schorle, 51, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Rickie Lewis Stovall Jr., 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Calvin Rea Johnson, 36, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Dakota Ray Riggs, 27, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Everett Lee Tucker, 59, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Colin Lee Johns, 24, Hanover, hold for other agency (felony)
Ronald A. Patterson, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Lee Saylor, 40, Mary Alice, KY., warrant (felony)
Jeffrey David Hemmings, 50, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Amie Mare Sutton, 44, Jeffersonville, court order return
David Allen Mattingly Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, trafficking with an inmate, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tina Beth Davis, 57, no address listed, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Hipolito Romero-Vazquez 36, Clarksville, domestic battery
Robert Gordon Dailey, 44, New Albany, theft of motor vehicle
Gary Lewis Sanders, 50, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, strangulation, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Brian Harper, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe, trafficking with an inmate
Rhonda Faye Gillian, 33, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Benny St.Louis, 38, Orlando, robbery
Steven Fields, 30, Columbus, warrant (felony)
Jason E. Vaught 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Richard Charles Napier, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Janet L. Burgin, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Bradley Scott Bright, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeffery Allen Webb, 38, no address given, warrant (misdemeanor)
Donald Craig Murphy, 21, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft of firearm
Wesley A. James, 28, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Chazaray Jones, 32, Jeffersonville, public intoxication
Lauren Nicole Arnoldin, 32, no address listed, false informing, hindering law enforcement process, theft, resisting law enforcement
John F. Ingram, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, warrant (felony)
Rhonda Hean Philpott, 42, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony), theft shoplifting
Joseph Patrick Labazzo Jr., 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Yupeng Liu, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Kein Leon Cain, 48, Marysville, domestic battery, intimidation
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Teresa D. Proctor, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe
Joshua E. Cannon, 28, Memphis, warrant
Donald R. Johnson Jr., 40, Sellersburg, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Ricky S. Robb Jr., 37, New Albany, operating (habitual traffic violator), criminal recklessness with a vehicle, reckless driving
Glenn W. Rawlings, 48, New Albany, court order appearance
Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Natashia J. Voyles, 30, English, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, hold for Harrison County
Michael S. Haas, 36, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephen M. Wells, 40, Borden, driving while intoxicated, bodily injury, battery with weapon
William D. Wallings, 46, Sellersburg, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County
Demitrius E. Strain, 22, New Albany, robbery
Brian S. Garmon, 43, no address listed, criminal trespass
James F. Burdette Jr., 26, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Michael A. Baxter, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Demetrius X. Maize, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jaclyn R. Mann, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Brandy N. Romero, 38, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Faree A. Williams, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
