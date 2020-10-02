CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tracie Dawn Allison, 48, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Scott Berryman, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amanda L. Taylor, 42, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Keesha Dawn Middleton, 38, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Phillip Haller Hutt Jr., 31, Clarksvillle, hold for other agency (felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Charles Anthony Linton, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of cocaine/narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Nitasha Ann Lemond, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

William D. Hughes, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Brian Wolfe, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shamaurie T. Burr, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Noah Jacob Taylor, 32, New Albany, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, warrant (felony)

Gino Jermichael Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Rebecca Lynette McCawley, 31, Charlestown, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brittany N. Hardin, 32, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronnie A. Klingsmith, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Robert D. Bottoms, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jennifer L. Davis, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Gina R. Aemmer, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Hannah E. Corrigan, 19, Smithfield, KY, possession of marijuana

Brent D. Craig, 50, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of a firearm without a license

Jeremy D. Wilson, 43, Frankfort, KY, driving while intoxicated

Christian Taylor, 26, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Jasmine M. Mason, 27, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Katheryn Redding, 37, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Jorden X. Giger, 29, South Bend, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disarming a law enforcement officer

RELEASED

Geneca D. Whiteside, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

