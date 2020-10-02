CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tracie Dawn Allison, 48, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Scott Berryman, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amanda L. Taylor, 42, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Keesha Dawn Middleton, 38, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Phillip Haller Hutt Jr., 31, Clarksvillle, hold for other agency (felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Charles Anthony Linton, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of cocaine/narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Nitasha Ann Lemond, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
William D. Hughes, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Brian Wolfe, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shamaurie T. Burr, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Noah Jacob Taylor, 32, New Albany, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, warrant (felony)
Gino Jermichael Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Rebecca Lynette McCawley, 31, Charlestown, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brittany N. Hardin, 32, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronnie A. Klingsmith, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Robert D. Bottoms, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jennifer L. Davis, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Gina R. Aemmer, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Hannah E. Corrigan, 19, Smithfield, KY, possession of marijuana
Brent D. Craig, 50, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of a firearm without a license
Jeremy D. Wilson, 43, Frankfort, KY, driving while intoxicated
Christian Taylor, 26, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Jasmine M. Mason, 27, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Katheryn Redding, 37, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Jorden X. Giger, 29, South Bend, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disarming a law enforcement officer
RELEASED
Geneca D. Whiteside, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.