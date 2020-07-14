CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sarah Harley, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Justin Todd McAdams, 37, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe
Shawn Michael Billups, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
James Kenneth Baker, 42, no address listed, parole violation, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Christopher Sean Applegate, 33, New Albany, attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon, pointing a firearm (loaded), theft of motor vehicle, criminal confinement, hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Bennett McCutchen, 20, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
John Sebastian Crawford, 24, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ernest Marshall, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 29, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with bodily injury (pregnant family member), resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Brandon Brown, 23, no address listed, intimidation with a weapon
Randy Rew Thomas Sr., 57, Borden, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Nitasha Ann Lemond, 36, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Craig Hardesty, 34, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Carl Tucker, 60, Louisville, theft
Bennie P. Berry Jr. 24, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine with enhancement
John A. Jones, 63, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael L. Worden, 29, Westville, IN, court order transfer, hold for Westville Correctional
Jesse R. Albertson, 36, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine
Brian Byrd, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
John B. Keith, 29, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
