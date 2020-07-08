BOOKED-IN

Kyle Jacob Leverett, 38, Greencastle, false informing, conversion

Bradley Scott Bright, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Tyree Michael Harley, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate

Jacob Hunter James, 23, Jeffersonville, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, causing bodily injury with weapon, driving vehicle creating risk of injury

Todd James Thomas, 28, Stewartsville, NJ, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Francesco Guglielmo Deluca, 28, Henryville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Jacob M. Myers, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Chad D. Godsea, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Trent R. Schuler, 34, Sellersburg, domestic battery, intimidation, criminal mischief

Adam W. Sears, 32, no address listed, possession of syringe

Steven R. Dattilo, 39, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Clarissa M. Mulac, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Nathan W. Terry, 29, New Albany, driving

Destiny D. Hill, 22, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana

