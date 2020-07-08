BOOKED-IN
Kyle Jacob Leverett, 38, Greencastle, false informing, conversion
Bradley Scott Bright, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Tyree Michael Harley, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate
Jacob Hunter James, 23, Jeffersonville, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, causing bodily injury with weapon, driving vehicle creating risk of injury
Todd James Thomas, 28, Stewartsville, NJ, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Francesco Guglielmo Deluca, 28, Henryville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Jacob M. Myers, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Chad D. Godsea, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Trent R. Schuler, 34, Sellersburg, domestic battery, intimidation, criminal mischief
Adam W. Sears, 32, no address listed, possession of syringe
Steven R. Dattilo, 39, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Clarissa M. Mulac, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Nathan W. Terry, 29, New Albany, driving
Destiny D. Hill, 22, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana
