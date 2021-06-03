BOOKED-IN
Dwayne Stephen Nunn, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Clevon Williams, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
James M. Akers, 21, Deputy, aggravated battery
Aaron Michael Abell, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sarah Rachel Brooks, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeffrey David Hemmings, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Melvin L. McWilliams, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Terrance Anthony Glenn, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joshua A. Smith, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Todd McAdams, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Juan L. Price, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alan Michael Murray, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael Wayne Kerns Jr., 26, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Jose Antonio Ramos, 36, Rio Grande, TX, hold for U.S. Marshall
Bernard Mackey, 27, Houston, TX, hold for U.S. Marshall
Misty Dawn Williams, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 20, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident, operator never licensed
David A. Sellmer, 55, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Amanda Lamm, 31, Fernandina, FL, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua Scott Cortie, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Haley Arnold, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon Scott DeWitt, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
John Rashad Billups, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jeffrey Kramer, 52, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Justin Rudolph Sr., 27, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Wayne Ervin, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kerry Kimbrough, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jerry Lewis, 56, Tucson, AZ, hold for U.S. Marshall
Michael Edward Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Eric Allen Morrison, 42, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, theft (firearm), marijuana growing, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia
Christy L. Meade, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe
Jayquan L. Guardiola, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Joseph M. Roberts, 46, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)
Jeffrey A. Lamb, 57, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Dakota C. Carroll, 24, Depauw, warrant (violation of parole)
David K. Dickson, 35, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Devan W. Hinton Gilley, 29, Sellersburg, warrant
None
