BOOKED-IN

Dwayne Stephen Nunn, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Clevon Williams, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

James M. Akers, 21, Deputy, aggravated battery

Aaron Michael Abell, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sarah Rachel Brooks, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeffrey David Hemmings, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Melvin L. McWilliams, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Terrance Anthony Glenn, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joshua A. Smith, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Todd McAdams, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Juan L. Price, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Alan Michael Murray, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michael Wayne Kerns Jr., 26, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Jose Antonio Ramos, 36, Rio Grande, TX, hold for U.S. Marshall

Bernard Mackey, 27, Houston, TX, hold for U.S. Marshall

Misty Dawn Williams, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 20, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident, operator never licensed

David A. Sellmer, 55, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Amanda Lamm, 31, Fernandina, FL, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua Scott Cortie, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Haley Arnold, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon Scott DeWitt, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

John Rashad Billups, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jeffrey Kramer, 52, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Justin Rudolph Sr., 27, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Wayne Ervin, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kerry Kimbrough, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jerry Lewis, 56, Tucson, AZ, hold for U.S. Marshall

Michael Edward Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Eric Allen Morrison, 42, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, theft (firearm), marijuana growing, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia

BOOKED-IN

Christy L. Meade, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe

Jayquan L. Guardiola, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Joseph M. Roberts, 46, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeffrey A. Lamb, 57, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

Dakota C. Carroll, 24, Depauw, warrant (violation of parole)

David K. Dickson, 35, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Devan W. Hinton Gilley, 29, Sellersburg, warrant

RELEASED

None

