BOOKED-IN

Nathan Daniel Densford, 33, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule l or ll drug

Kristine Nichole Hoffman, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule l or ll drug

Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Randall Gene Evans, 63, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop at accident, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Rhonda Kay Decker, 44, Laconia, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop at accident

Lavon Charles Smith, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Ian Knapper, 24, Clarksville, domestic battery

Glenn Arthur Henderhan, 62, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Clara C. Fox, 38, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Adam M. Schlise, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

James R. Swan, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Julie Bakkevan, 38, no address listed, warrant

Katie L. McIntosh, 29, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, driving while intoxicated

Hollis G. Rueff, 19, New Albany, battery to law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Jordan Cotton, 21, no address listed, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro

Murphy Edwards, 22, kidnapping/abduction, failure to register as a sex offender

