BOOKED-IN
Nathan Daniel Densford, 33, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule l or ll drug
Kristine Nichole Hoffman, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule l or ll drug
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Randall Gene Evans, 63, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop at accident, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Rhonda Kay Decker, 44, Laconia, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop at accident
Lavon Charles Smith, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Ian Knapper, 24, Clarksville, domestic battery
Glenn Arthur Henderhan, 62, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Clara C. Fox, 38, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Adam M. Schlise, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
James R. Swan, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Julie Bakkevan, 38, no address listed, warrant
Katie L. McIntosh, 29, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, driving while intoxicated
Hollis G. Rueff, 19, New Albany, battery to law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Jordan Cotton, 21, no address listed, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro
Murphy Edwards, 22, kidnapping/abduction, failure to register as a sex offender
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.