BOOKED-IN

Brandon William Burk, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Gretchen M. Crawford, 32, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

James A. Salmon, 51, English, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Derrick W. Staser, 46, New Castle, robbery

Joshua Carl King, 28, Henryville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Davis Reed, 48, Jeffersonville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Johnny Kendell White, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

James F. McPhall Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement

Tiffany Lynn Craig, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, embezzlement

Richard Reesor, 29, Clarksville, misappropriation of money entrusted in his care, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, resisting law enforcement, embezzlement

Leondre McBirth, 26, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Darrell D. Booker, 45, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license, theft (firearm)

Floyd County courts were closed on Friday for Memorial Day holiday weekend.

