CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joseph William Powell, 21, New Albany, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, possession of controlled substance Schedule V, trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility with enhancing circumstances, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug, maintaining a common nuisance, Legend Drugs

Mark Wyatt Smith, 47, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason Edward Herthel, 37, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Wesley Leon Musser, 37, intimidation to police officer, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, resisting law enforcement

Bridget T. Fitzgerald, 39, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Derek Trey Ross, 29, Lexington, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Catherine Armstrong, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Savon Markice Baynes, 23, Jeffersonville, battery no injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement, theft of firearm, carry handgun without a license, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug

Eric J. Franklin, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shane W. Compton, 27, no address listed, domestic battery

Dorothy C. Denton, 42, no address listed, warrant

Dennis R. Merritt, 47, Branchville Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)

Hayden R. Adams, 27, no address listed, possession of syringe

Johnny R. Pepper, 35, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

Dexter R. Pigg, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

