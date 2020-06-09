CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joseph William Powell, 21, New Albany, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, possession of controlled substance Schedule V, trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility with enhancing circumstances, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug, maintaining a common nuisance, Legend Drugs
Mark Wyatt Smith, 47, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Edward Herthel, 37, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Wesley Leon Musser, 37, intimidation to police officer, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, resisting law enforcement
Bridget T. Fitzgerald, 39, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Derek Trey Ross, 29, Lexington, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Catherine Armstrong, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Savon Markice Baynes, 23, Jeffersonville, battery no injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement, theft of firearm, carry handgun without a license, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug
Eric J. Franklin, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shane W. Compton, 27, no address listed, domestic battery
Dorothy C. Denton, 42, no address listed, warrant
Dennis R. Merritt, 47, Branchville Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)
Hayden R. Adams, 27, no address listed, possession of syringe
Johnny R. Pepper, 35, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
Dexter R. Pigg, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
