CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Isiah J. Harris, 20, Clarksville, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Elizabeth Anne Mooney, 19, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, neglect of dependent, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Michael Darran Smith, 43, Jeffersonville, court order return
Noah D. Pittman, 23, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction)
Lonnie J. Moton, 30, Detroit, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kory D. Garr, 28, Louisville, court order return
Larry Wayne Curry, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), habitual traffic violator, violation of driving conditions
Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation with a weapon, criminal trespass (dwelling)
Jennifer Nicole Akemon, 28, Charlestown, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia
Joshua Thurman Smith, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Damon Runyon, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Alexis E. Eve, 22, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting)
Isaac Lee Gibson, 32, Lawrenceburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tashia Marie Lavelle, 44, Ewing, KY, domestic battery
Stijn Brebels, 32, Vicksburg, MI, driving while intoxicated
Megan Rachelle Lillpop, 35, Elizabeth, fraudulent sales documents, theft, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Mark Carter Jr., 38, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), driving while intoxicated
Pamela Ayres, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Vincent Donald Windell Sr., 54, Corydon, driving while intoxicated
Carl Benjamin Jenkins, 26, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, reckless driving
Christopher Vaughn, 45, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Jorge Martinez, 34, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Willetta A. Lewis, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cortez D. Milton, 31, Louisville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement
Christopher D. Talley, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronnie R. Hollis, 53, New Albany, warrant
Deric E. Stiller, 42, New Albany, intimidation
Shane A. Lawson, 44, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Nicole R. Dupont, 39, New Albany, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of Legend Drug, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
George E. Clemons, 41, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement (vehicle), reckless driving, resisting law enforcement
Jereme D. Koch, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant
John A. Martin, 27, New Salisbury, warrant
Michael T. Mathis, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant
Eric W. Augsburger, 30, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Joshua N. Collins, 24, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Lashawn M. Hickman, 26, New Albany, carrying a handgun without permit, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
Rodrick A. Wallace Jr., 29, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, theft
David N. Kelso, 30, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated, carrying a handgun without a license
Elijah M. Knight, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
