CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Isiah J. Harris, 20, Clarksville, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Elizabeth Anne Mooney, 19, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, neglect of dependent, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Michael Darran Smith, 43, Jeffersonville, court order return

Noah D. Pittman, 23, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction)

Lonnie J. Moton, 30, Detroit, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kory D. Garr, 28, Louisville, court order return

Larry Wayne Curry, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), habitual traffic violator, violation of driving conditions

Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation with a weapon, criminal trespass (dwelling)

Jennifer Nicole Akemon, 28, Charlestown, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia

Joshua Thurman Smith, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Damon Runyon, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Alexis E. Eve, 22, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting)

Isaac Lee Gibson, 32, Lawrenceburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tashia Marie Lavelle, 44, Ewing, KY, domestic battery

Stijn Brebels, 32, Vicksburg, MI, driving while intoxicated

Megan Rachelle Lillpop, 35, Elizabeth, fraudulent sales documents, theft, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Mark Carter Jr., 38, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), driving while intoxicated

Pamela Ayres, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Vincent Donald Windell Sr., 54, Corydon, driving while intoxicated

Carl Benjamin Jenkins, 26, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, reckless driving

Christopher Vaughn, 45, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Jorge Martinez, 34, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Willetta A. Lewis, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Cortez D. Milton, 31, Louisville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement

Christopher D. Talley, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronnie R. Hollis, 53, New Albany, warrant

Deric E. Stiller, 42, New Albany, intimidation

Shane A. Lawson, 44, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Nicole R. Dupont, 39, New Albany, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of Legend Drug, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

George E. Clemons, 41, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement (vehicle), reckless driving, resisting law enforcement

Jereme D. Koch, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant

John A. Martin, 27, New Salisbury, warrant

Michael T. Mathis, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant

Eric W. Augsburger, 30, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Joshua N. Collins, 24, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Lashawn M. Hickman, 26, New Albany, carrying a handgun without permit, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

Rodrick A. Wallace Jr., 29, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, theft

David N. Kelso, 30, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated, carrying a handgun without a license

Elijah M. Knight, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

