CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James M. Fry, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Maurice Antonio Robinson, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Edward Perry, 59, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Brian Jones, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

William Ray Cureton Jr., 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony) warrant (misdemeanor)

Andrew Joseph Underwood, 31, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert L. Thompson, 40, no address listed, warrant

Heather L. Cardwell, 35, Hopkinsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Peter D. Steinsberger, 24, New Albany, possession of syringe

William D. Whalin, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

James C. McGuire, 35, Lanesville, possession of heroin, possession of syringe

RELEASED

None

