CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James M. Fry, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Maurice Antonio Robinson, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Edward Perry, 59, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Brian Jones, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Ray Cureton Jr., 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony) warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrew Joseph Underwood, 31, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert L. Thompson, 40, no address listed, warrant
Heather L. Cardwell, 35, Hopkinsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Peter D. Steinsberger, 24, New Albany, possession of syringe
William D. Whalin, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
James C. McGuire, 35, Lanesville, possession of heroin, possession of syringe
RELEASED
None
