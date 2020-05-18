CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Andrew T. Bishop, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Jessica L. Moore, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Mark Lee Avery, 43, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Jonathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Sidney Paul Gillespie, 26, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)

Ryanne Tanesha Goofrey, 36, Indianapolis, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Malik Cornell Savage, 20, Radcliff, KY., obstruction of traffic using a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Bennie Quanell Scott, 28, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, dealing in altered property

Geri Lynn Earle, 40, Louisville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Amy J. Nixe, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Lee Crum, 27, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II schedule

Brandon Lee Lothery, 29, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe, counterfeit substance, manufacture/distribute

Chad Daniel Godsea, 47, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, aggressive driving, intimidation with a weapon

Christopher Don Smith, 42, Taylorsville, KY., driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Michael E. Gammons, 28, Louisville, failure to appear for child support, hold for Floyd County

Hallie D. Elliott, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Jamal Aaron Long, 22, Charlestown, attempted murder, arson, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief

Daniel Wayne Holmes, 40, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy with prior conviction, public intoxication

John E. Montgomery, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Michael Lee Pittman, 33, no address listed, burglary, theft, criminal mischief

Jacob Wade Ramey, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert W. Brown Jr., 48, New Albany, warrant

Aaron E. Pavey, 30, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)

Eric C. Greer, 31, New Albany, possession of syringe

Anthony L. Wundrak, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Chelsea M. Goodhue, 26, no address listed, warrant

Trestin K.L. Jewell, 22, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana

Otis L. Harrison, 22, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, intimidation with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit, dealing in marijuana

RELEASED

Roberrt D. Wheat 33, New Albany, public intoxication

