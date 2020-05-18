CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andrew T. Bishop, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Jessica L. Moore, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Mark Lee Avery, 43, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Jonathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Sidney Paul Gillespie, 26, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)
Ryanne Tanesha Goofrey, 36, Indianapolis, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Malik Cornell Savage, 20, Radcliff, KY., obstruction of traffic using a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Bennie Quanell Scott, 28, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, dealing in altered property
Geri Lynn Earle, 40, Louisville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Amy J. Nixe, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Lee Crum, 27, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II schedule
Brandon Lee Lothery, 29, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe, counterfeit substance, manufacture/distribute
Chad Daniel Godsea, 47, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, aggressive driving, intimidation with a weapon
Christopher Don Smith, 42, Taylorsville, KY., driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Michael E. Gammons, 28, Louisville, failure to appear for child support, hold for Floyd County
Hallie D. Elliott, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Jamal Aaron Long, 22, Charlestown, attempted murder, arson, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief
Daniel Wayne Holmes, 40, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy with prior conviction, public intoxication
John E. Montgomery, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Michael Lee Pittman, 33, no address listed, burglary, theft, criminal mischief
Jacob Wade Ramey, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert W. Brown Jr., 48, New Albany, warrant
Aaron E. Pavey, 30, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)
Eric C. Greer, 31, New Albany, possession of syringe
Anthony L. Wundrak, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Chelsea M. Goodhue, 26, no address listed, warrant
Trestin K.L. Jewell, 22, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana
Otis L. Harrison, 22, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, intimidation with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit, dealing in marijuana
RELEASED
Roberrt D. Wheat 33, New Albany, public intoxication
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.