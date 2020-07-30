CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Amber S. Parker, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Deangelo Lamont Kindred, 31, no address listed, disarming law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, theft, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Erica Lockett, 40, no address listed, hold for US Marshall

Joshua R. Hart, 26, Taylors, SC, hold for US Marshall

William Brown, 32, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Trent Walker, 34, Owensboro, KY, hold for US Marshall

Teroliver Ray Warren, 32, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Ronnie Gillespie, 25, Benton Harbor, MI, hold for US Marshall

Selvin S. Douglas, 57, Dorchester, MA, hold for US Marshall

Camari Deontae Monroe, 27, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Breon Preston, 29, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Wesley Lee Deshawn McMillen, 41, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Ashley Nicole Hurt, 30, Sellersburg, residential entry, breaking and entering

Joshua James McGowen, 34, Pekin, carrying handgun without license, public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct

Paul Glenn Eurton II, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), hold for other agency (felony), resisting law enforcement, theft, battery

RELEASED

Steven Leon Freeman Jr., 31, Clarksville, sex offender registration violations

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Rodney A. Wynn II, 28, New Albany, warrant

Justin R. Roudenbush, 36, New Albany, court order appearance

Angela M. Huddleston, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Erik E. Byers, 37, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Nettina L. Carter, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

None

