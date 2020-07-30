CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Amber S. Parker, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Deangelo Lamont Kindred, 31, no address listed, disarming law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, theft, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Erica Lockett, 40, no address listed, hold for US Marshall
Joshua R. Hart, 26, Taylors, SC, hold for US Marshall
William Brown, 32, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Trent Walker, 34, Owensboro, KY, hold for US Marshall
Teroliver Ray Warren, 32, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Ronnie Gillespie, 25, Benton Harbor, MI, hold for US Marshall
Selvin S. Douglas, 57, Dorchester, MA, hold for US Marshall
Camari Deontae Monroe, 27, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Breon Preston, 29, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Wesley Lee Deshawn McMillen, 41, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Ashley Nicole Hurt, 30, Sellersburg, residential entry, breaking and entering
Joshua James McGowen, 34, Pekin, carrying handgun without license, public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct
Paul Glenn Eurton II, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), hold for other agency (felony), resisting law enforcement, theft, battery
RELEASED
Steven Leon Freeman Jr., 31, Clarksville, sex offender registration violations
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Rodney A. Wynn II, 28, New Albany, warrant
Justin R. Roudenbush, 36, New Albany, court order appearance
Angela M. Huddleston, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Erik E. Byers, 37, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Nettina L. Carter, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
None
