CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William Lee James, 41, Charlestown, theft (shoplifting), public intoxication by alcohol
Maiyee-Hheynn Boyce, 22, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, resisting law enforcement, theft
Kelley Jean Bowles, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph D. Harper, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Christopher S. Wilkerson, 31, Jeffersonville, child molesting
William Edward Day, 28, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Zenichlous William Taylor, 22, Louisville, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish or salvia
Mark Dewayne Cecil, 42, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
James D. Nix, 40 Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jacob Lowell Carrier, 21, New Albany, attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with bodily injury
Kashawni Key, 29, Louisville, warrant (hold for Louisville Metro)
Elliott Hughes Plamp 37, Louisville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, pointing a firearm (loaded)
Amber Nicole Howard, 36, Hanover, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, embezzlement, misappropriation of money, property to other entrusted in suspects care
Treyvious Maliek Goodin, 21, Louisville, disorderly conduct
Eric L. Trump, 34, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement (run from officer), criminal mischief
Kortez B. Johnson, 41, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, synthetic ID deception, invasion of privacy
Melissa Marie Bailey, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Charles R. Blackwell, 49, no address listed, theft
Dayna Nicole Johnson, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Evan Scott Ross, 36, Henryville, battery, intimidation
RELEASED
Bobby Lecompte, 28, Clarksville, domestic battery
Buzz Cote Daniels, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael William McBride, 46, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Lawrence Hodges, 43, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
FLOYD COUNTY
Due to Columbus Day holiday, no Floyd County book-ins were released on Monday.
