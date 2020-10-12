CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William Lee James, 41, Charlestown, theft (shoplifting), public intoxication by alcohol

Maiyee-Hheynn Boyce, 22, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, resisting law enforcement, theft

Kelley Jean Bowles, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph D. Harper, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Christopher S. Wilkerson, 31, Jeffersonville, child molesting

William Edward Day, 28, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Zenichlous William Taylor, 22, Louisville, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish or salvia

Mark Dewayne Cecil, 42, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

James D. Nix, 40 Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jacob Lowell Carrier, 21, New Albany, attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with bodily injury

Kashawni Key, 29, Louisville, warrant (hold for Louisville Metro)

Elliott Hughes Plamp 37, Louisville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, pointing a firearm (loaded)

Amber Nicole Howard, 36, Hanover, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, embezzlement, misappropriation of money, property to other entrusted in suspects care

William Lee James, 41, Charlestown, theft (shoplifting)

Treyvious Maliek Goodin, 21, Louisville, disorderly conduct

Eric L. Trump, 34, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement (run from officer), criminal mischief

Kortez B. Johnson, 41, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, synthetic ID deception, invasion of privacy

Melissa Marie Bailey, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Charles R. Blackwell, 49, no address listed, theft

Dayna Nicole Johnson, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Evan Scott Ross, 36, Henryville, battery, intimidation

RELEASED

Bobby Lecompte, 28, Clarksville, domestic battery

Buzz Cote Daniels, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael William McBride, 46, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Lawrence Hodges, 43, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

FLOYD COUNTY

Due to Columbus Day holiday, no Floyd County book-ins were released on Monday.

