CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kayla L. Ward, 29, Louisville warrant (felony)

Toby Gene Hogan 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Joseph Charles Rucker, 28, New Albany, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I-IV

Christina S. Slaughter-Mercer, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jalen M. Casey, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mariah Dominique Robinson, 25, Jeffersonville, battery

Mary Crystal Mask, 40, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Devonta Williamson, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Renita Clements, 46, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Terry Lee McDowell II, 45 Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, driving while suspended with infractions

Damian A. Maddox, 20, no address listed, theft from motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Isiah D. Lee, 27, Saginaw, MI, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cynthia Lynn Hack, 40, New Albany, warrant

Jarvis Nelson Peele, 30, Pendleton Correctional, warrant, hold for Pendleton Corrections

Amanda Jo Whitaker, 39, Louisville, theft, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Larry Dewayne Davis, 46, New Albany, warrant

Brady James Hazen, 22, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance

Patrick Guy Ayers, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Baldemar C. Ross, 19, Memphis, resisting law enforcement, carrying handgun without permit

RELEASED

None

