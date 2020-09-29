CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kayla L. Ward, 29, Louisville warrant (felony)
Toby Gene Hogan 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Joseph Charles Rucker, 28, New Albany, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I-IV
Christina S. Slaughter-Mercer, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jalen M. Casey, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mariah Dominique Robinson, 25, Jeffersonville, battery
Mary Crystal Mask, 40, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Devonta Williamson, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Renita Clements, 46, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Terry Lee McDowell II, 45 Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, driving while suspended with infractions
Damian A. Maddox, 20, no address listed, theft from motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Isiah D. Lee, 27, Saginaw, MI, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cynthia Lynn Hack, 40, New Albany, warrant
Jarvis Nelson Peele, 30, Pendleton Correctional, warrant, hold for Pendleton Corrections
Amanda Jo Whitaker, 39, Louisville, theft, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Larry Dewayne Davis, 46, New Albany, warrant
Brady James Hazen, 22, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance
Patrick Guy Ayers, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Baldemar C. Ross, 19, Memphis, resisting law enforcement, carrying handgun without permit
RELEASED
None
