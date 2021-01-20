CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Wesley Hansley, 33, Charlestown, domestic battery

RELEASED

Bobbie Harris, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine

Terry P. Lloyd Jr., 19, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal mischief, pointing a firearm (loaded), carry handgun without license

Opie W. Glass, 47, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Deandre C. Little, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Alis Elghit, 21, Muncie, hold for U.S. Marshall

Guy M. Karnes, 29, Greenwood, hold for U.S. Marshall

Shelley L. King, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Robyn Spradlin, 34, Crothersville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Calia L. Bufkin, 31, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia

Rodney W. Carroll, 45, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Marshall T. Alexander, 24, New Albany, burglary

Jason T. Gutierrez, 24, New Albany, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Crystal T. Taylor, 39, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Daniel C. Fitzgerald, 29, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Dannielle L. Fitzgerald. 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Barbara A. Ferrell, 35, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Frankfort, KY

Briana L. Sharp, 24, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Brandon D. Taylor, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Paul E. Fuson, 38, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

