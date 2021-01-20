CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Wesley Hansley, 33, Charlestown, domestic battery
RELEASED
Bobbie Harris, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine
Terry P. Lloyd Jr., 19, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal mischief, pointing a firearm (loaded), carry handgun without license
Opie W. Glass, 47, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Deandre C. Little, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Alis Elghit, 21, Muncie, hold for U.S. Marshall
Guy M. Karnes, 29, Greenwood, hold for U.S. Marshall
Shelley L. King, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Robyn Spradlin, 34, Crothersville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Calia L. Bufkin, 31, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia
Rodney W. Carroll, 45, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Marshall T. Alexander, 24, New Albany, burglary
Jason T. Gutierrez, 24, New Albany, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Crystal T. Taylor, 39, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Daniel C. Fitzgerald, 29, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Dannielle L. Fitzgerald. 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Barbara A. Ferrell, 35, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Frankfort, KY
Briana L. Sharp, 24, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Brandon D. Taylor, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Paul E. Fuson, 38, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
