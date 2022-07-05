CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason Schuur, 27, Charlestown, court order return
Sean Justin Martin, 48, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
Christian C. Chandler, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Jessi D. Solis, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Rachael Burt, 18, Lansing, MI, counterfeiting, fraud (credit card)
Patrick Alan Hancock, 42, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Shawn Marshall Paulsen, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Terry Lee Cochran, 54, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Bruce Edward Winburn Jr., possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jessica Lynn Ross, 33, Charlestown, neglect of dependant, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV), driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)
Dennis Joseph Garr Jr., 26, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Safiyyah Kiara Thorpe, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicole R. Davis, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Patrick Tinney, 45, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustin Guthrie, 41, Monroe, AR, warrant (felony)
Alexandria Marie Graham, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Deon Lamont Bolds, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kevin Scott Henry, 54, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
Marvin Lewis Jr., 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Stephen D. Ray, 29, Palmyra, warrant (misdemeanor)
Paul L. Overton, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas Matthew King, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Yulijander Cismen, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jennifer L. Price, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Tony S. Fraley, 23, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lashay D. Smith, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Elizabeth Babbs, 37, Lexington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Shane Underwood, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Adam Jackson, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jessica L. Henson, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Nathan Jason Grant, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Terry, 35, Alexander, NC, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Kelly Marie Boyd, 43, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine), possession of syringe
David Arajs, 43, no address listed, fail to procure hunt/trap/fish license, possession of methamphetamine
Demetrisu L. Roberts, 42, Clarksville, domestic battery
Stephen M. Gum Jr., 35, New Albany, theft from building
Mercedesa Lee Storms, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
James William Feign, 49, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol
Jerry Davey, 32, no address listed, theft of motor vehicle
Steven Gerald Haven, 54, Charlestown, habitual traffic violator
Deshawn M. Hines Jr., 21, Louisville, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carry handgun when convicted of a felony within 15 years, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police officer or other occupational professional, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, identity deception, theft of motor vehicle, criminal mischief, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Neil A. Ballinger, 35, Indianapolis, disorderly conduct
Dustin Smith, 41, Marysville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Roy L. Peden, 44, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Tamara Lanaye Boyd, 24, New Middletown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Anthony Watts, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Quinton Lee Williams, 24, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Phillip Christopher Buntain, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Lyle Christopher Snider, 33, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle
David I. Rice, 52, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer, endangering a person)
Joshua Immanuel Bryson, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Victoria Elizabeth Buba, 30, New Washington, possession of cocaine or narcotic (drug schedule l or II drug), possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Herbert Porter, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joshua E. Slaten, 36, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Shane Herchenrader, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Adan L. Valasco, 41, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Carlos E. Alfaro, 30, New Albany, operating without obtaining license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carry a handgun as a felon, hold for Clark County
Michelle M. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Mandy N. Burgess, 42, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher W. Wallace, 45, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, warrant (body attachment, failure to appear)
Antwawn V. Shackelford, 38, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Dayton M. Mullins, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Hillary R. Gootee, 47, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
William J. Lee, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Taylor A. Davis, 31, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Cheryl l. Quinones, 53, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Victor L. Brewer, 52, New Albany, theft of auto, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Kevin L. Jenkins, 39, Louisville, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
George L. Quinones, 43, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Cuyahoga County, OH
Shawn C. Riedesel, 28, Louisville, possession of child pornography, child exploitation, sexual misconduct with minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child solicitation
Jason M. Cornett, 35, Pekin, warrant (violation of parole)
Douglas A. Gray, 41, no address listed, invasion of privacy (prior)
Malachi Isaiah Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear
Nicholas Aaron Bowerman, 18, New Albany, voluntary manslaughter
RELEASED
Richard T. Riggs, 39, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior
Jacob I. Hammack, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Marcus T. Davis, 35, New Albany, operating without obtaining a license
