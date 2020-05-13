CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Angel A. Martin, 21, Indianapolis, reckless driving, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Isaiah Jawuan Black, 20, Clarksville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Cherreese Marie Milligan, 26, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Brandon William Burk, 42, Clarksville, domestic battery, intimidation
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Matthew J. Smythe, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Matthew G. Garvin, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jennifer L. Yonts, 41, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine
Jeremy H. Walker, 29, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
John T. Embrey Jr., 27, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Brandon T. Hall, 43, Lanesville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Todd M. Humphrey, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jimmy M. Hobson, 57, Lexington, KY, public intoxication
Loney D. Holman, 30, New Albany, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, warrant
RELEASED
None
