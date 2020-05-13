CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Angel A. Martin, 21, Indianapolis, reckless driving, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Isaiah Jawuan Black, 20, Clarksville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Cherreese Marie Milligan, 26, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Brandon William Burk, 42, Clarksville, domestic battery, intimidation

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Matthew J. Smythe, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Matthew G. Garvin, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jennifer L. Yonts, 41, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine

Jeremy H. Walker, 29, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

John T. Embrey Jr., 27, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Brandon T. Hall, 43, Lanesville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Todd M. Humphrey, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jimmy M. Hobson, 57, Lexington, KY, public intoxication

Loney D. Holman, 30, New Albany, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, warrant

RELEASED

None

