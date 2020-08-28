CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christine L. Cherry, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon Trabue, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kaylee M. Mahoney, 19, Madison, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction

Carmanda Lavone McKail Arnold, 20, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Constantin L. Gaidar, 35, Miami, FL, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)

Shaneice Raykell Pratt, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cindy M. Grumbley, 33, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear

Randall C. Clutter, 21, New Albany, warrant

Gerald P. Miller, 20, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement

Vincent M. Morgan, 28, no address listed, warrant, (violation of parole)

Norris D. Miles, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct

Shaun S. Logsdon, 31, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric C. Greer, 31, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

None

