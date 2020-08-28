CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christine L. Cherry, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon Trabue, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kaylee M. Mahoney, 19, Madison, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction
Carmanda Lavone McKail Arnold, 20, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Constantin L. Gaidar, 35, Miami, FL, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)
Shaneice Raykell Pratt, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cindy M. Grumbley, 33, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear
Randall C. Clutter, 21, New Albany, warrant
Gerald P. Miller, 20, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement
Vincent M. Morgan, 28, no address listed, warrant, (violation of parole)
Norris D. Miles, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct
Shaun S. Logsdon, 31, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric C. Greer, 31, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
