CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kaleif Shabazz, 54, Jeffersonville, court order return
Aaron Richard Cisneros, 29, Clarksville, synthetic ID deception, false informing, dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Natasha Rene Drake, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Robert Weseley Landram, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Isiah D. Lee, 27, Cannelton, warrant (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Casey Dawn Hurt, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, false informing, identity deception, theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony)
Kerri Lee Reid, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Brian Elliott Lockard, 46, Borden, domestic battery
Atu Damont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony)
Ronald Lee Wooten Jr., 52, Paoli, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), reckless driving
Christy Lee LaFlamme, 29, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Charity Elizabeth Gordon, 27, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV drug)
Keith Coes Wiseman, 23, Birdseye, theft
Eric R. Hottel, 40, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
Jessica Renee Nixe, 19, Clarksville, battery by bodily waste, invasion of privacy
Joseph Mac Roberts Jr., New Albany, warrant (felony)
Randy Joe Wigginton, 32, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Nolan Sledge Smith, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Bobbie Gail Coombs, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Timothy Brian Hatzman, 44, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Millard Alta Colin Hendry, 48, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Melissa D. Marshall, 44, New Washington possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Lelinda R. Marshall, 38, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Darron Allen Storie, 30, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Eric Gore, 53, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Robert K. Bagshaw, 50, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Timothy Grubbs, 46, Jeffersonville, strangulation, battery, resisting law enforcement
Saevion L. Murrell, 18, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Rayshaun Keiondra West, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Natasha Lynne Parrell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Allen Smith Jr., 22, Clarksville operator never licensed
Timothy David Glass, Jr., 18, Clarksville, illegal possession of alcohol
Cheyenne Kelly Yates, 20, Louisville, illegal possession of alcohol, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer Lynn Cooler, 47, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Kaycee Christian Wilson, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Lorri A. Pewitt, 60, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, legend drug possession
Alexis N. Newbolt, 23, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), domestic battery
Kira N. Thompson, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), leaving the scene of an accident
Chelsey Marquess, 34, no address listed, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Robert Jeremiah Schoch, 20, Borden, warrant (felony)
Roby Brent Newton, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Rachel L. Thomas, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Daniel B. Beckett, 30, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Granville C. Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Charles J. Shoots, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Bailey S. Denton, 23, New Albany, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license, possession of paraphernalia
Robin M. Dixon, 47, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia
Melissa A. Tackett, 30, Scottsburg, possession of narcotic drug
Joshua E. Carroll, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug
Donna F. Ramero, 41, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Dearborn County, KY
Robert L. Douglas, 59, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine
Robert E. Parker, 57, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana (prior)
James D. Smith, 30, Depauw, warrant (failure to appear)
Damon D. Mays, 27, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Menes D. McNealy, 28, Louisville, theft of a firearm
Jessie A. Gaston, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Collin R. Schmitt, 28, LaGrange, KY, carry handgun without license, possession of controlled substance
Caryl J. Smith, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Anthony B. Morgan, 29, Louisville, possession of syringe
Elliot L. Brooks, 36, Madison, possession of paraphernalia
Jeremy C. Summers, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Taylor A. Green, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Kimberly M. Pool, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert W. Couch, 37, Scottsburg, operating a vehicle while suspended (prior)
Bryce K. Receveur, 24, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
Ashley N. Stith, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Johnette N. Yancy, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Hailey C, Castetter, 35, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Antonio D, Garnett, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Ethan C. Harkness, 21, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
George S. Girton, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.