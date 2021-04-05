CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kaleif Shabazz, 54, Jeffersonville, court order return

Aaron Richard Cisneros, 29, Clarksville, synthetic ID deception, false informing, dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Natasha Rene Drake, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Robert Weseley Landram, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Isiah D. Lee, 27, Cannelton, warrant (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Casey Dawn Hurt, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, false informing, identity deception, theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony)

Kerri Lee Reid, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Brian Elliott Lockard, 46, Borden, domestic battery

Atu Damont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony)

Ronald Lee Wooten Jr., 52, Paoli, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), reckless driving

Christy Lee LaFlamme, 29, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Charity Elizabeth Gordon, 27, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV drug)

Keith Coes Wiseman, 23, Birdseye, theft

Eric R. Hottel, 40, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

Jessica Renee Nixe, 19, Clarksville, battery by bodily waste, invasion of privacy

Joseph Mac Roberts Jr., New Albany, warrant (felony)

Randy Joe Wigginton, 32, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Nolan Sledge Smith, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Bobbie Gail Coombs, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Timothy Brian Hatzman, 44, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Millard Alta Colin Hendry, 48, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Melissa D. Marshall, 44, New Washington possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Lelinda R. Marshall, 38, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Darron Allen Storie, 30, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Eric Gore, 53, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Robert K. Bagshaw, 50, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Timothy Grubbs, 46, Jeffersonville, strangulation, battery, resisting law enforcement

Saevion L. Murrell, 18, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Rayshaun Keiondra West, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Natasha Lynne Parrell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shawn Allen Smith Jr., 22, Clarksville operator never licensed

Timothy David Glass, Jr., 18, Clarksville, illegal possession of alcohol

Cheyenne Kelly Yates, 20, Louisville, illegal possession of alcohol, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer Lynn Cooler, 47, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Kaycee Christian Wilson, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Lorri A. Pewitt, 60, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, legend drug possession

Alexis N. Newbolt, 23, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), domestic battery

Kira N. Thompson, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), leaving the scene of an accident

Chelsey Marquess, 34, no address listed, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Robert Jeremiah Schoch, 20, Borden, warrant (felony)

Roby Brent Newton, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Rachel L. Thomas, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Daniel B. Beckett, 30, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

Granville C. Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Charles J. Shoots, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Bailey S. Denton, 23, New Albany, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license, possession of paraphernalia

Robin M. Dixon, 47, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia

Melissa A. Tackett, 30, Scottsburg, possession of narcotic drug

Joshua E. Carroll, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug

Donna F. Ramero, 41, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Dearborn County, KY

Robert L. Douglas, 59, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine

Robert E. Parker, 57, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana (prior)

James D. Smith, 30, Depauw, warrant (failure to appear)

Damon D. Mays, 27, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY

Menes D. McNealy, 28, Louisville, theft of a firearm

Jessie A. Gaston, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Collin R. Schmitt, 28, LaGrange, KY, carry handgun without license, possession of controlled substance

Caryl J. Smith, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Anthony B. Morgan, 29, Louisville, possession of syringe

Elliot L. Brooks, 36, Madison, possession of paraphernalia

Jeremy C. Summers, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Taylor A. Green, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Kimberly M. Pool, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert W. Couch, 37, Scottsburg, operating a vehicle while suspended (prior)

Bryce K. Receveur, 24, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

Ashley N. Stith, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Johnette N. Yancy, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Hailey C, Castetter, 35, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Antonio D, Garnett, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Ethan C. Harkness, 21, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

George S. Girton, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you