CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Vincent Pearson Young, 29, Brownsburg, hold for U.S. Marshall
Bartholomee T. Wilson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dionna Cleveland, 27, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), hold for U.S. Marshall (felony)
Nichole Dawn Kitchens, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance (drug paraphernalia), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)
Christopher Ferguson, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, domestic battery (bodily injury)
Taylor Collies, 59, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Dominique Gaines, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeriamie M. Campbell, 47, Jasper, dealing cocaine, possession or cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement
Hank A. Tucker, 34, English, warrant
Bradley K. Young, 53, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Allen A. Love Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Shontae Bishop, 40, New Albany, warrant
Pamela K. Pitcock, 49, New Albany, theft, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
