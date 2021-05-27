BOOKED-IN

Stephen Levi Childs, 38, Borden, legend drug possession, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle

Steven W. Reed, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Brittany L. Cole, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Chelsey I. Isaacs, 26, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia

Matthew J. Lotze, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Brenda May Sheppard, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe

Miranda Nicole Grant, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Justin Andrew Leverett, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Dallas Dale Hoback, 59, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance (drug paraphernalia), possession of paraphernalia

Steven Ronald Lynn Dattilo, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Christopher L. Williams, 47, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), invasion of privacy (prior conviction)

Wendy Lee McGary, 50, New Albany, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony)

Darryl Welch, 51, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, theft (firearm)

Darrell D. Booker, 45, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license, theft (firearm)

Kelly Nicole Jones, 34, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Susan R. Padgett, 45, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Michael B. Diehl, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Jasmine G. Murphy, 31, possession of narcotic, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Alexis K. Smith, 38, Floyds Knobs, theft

Shanae L. Terry, 39, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public indecency

Emily M. Jenkins, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant

Michael A., Myers, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant

Raymond J. Pallazo, 37, New Albany, warrant

Dennis J. Garry, 25, Clarksville, warrant

Mark L. Avery, 44, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

RELEASED

None

