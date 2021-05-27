BOOKED-IN
Stephen Levi Childs, 38, Borden, legend drug possession, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle
Steven W. Reed, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Brittany L. Cole, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Chelsey I. Isaacs, 26, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia
Matthew J. Lotze, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Brenda May Sheppard, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe
Miranda Nicole Grant, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Justin Andrew Leverett, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Dallas Dale Hoback, 59, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance (drug paraphernalia), possession of paraphernalia
Steven Ronald Lynn Dattilo, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Christopher L. Williams, 47, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), invasion of privacy (prior conviction)
Wendy Lee McGary, 50, New Albany, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony)
Darryl Welch, 51, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, theft (firearm)
Darrell D. Booker, 45, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license, theft (firearm)
Kelly Nicole Jones, 34, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Susan R. Padgett, 45, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Michael B. Diehl, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Jasmine G. Murphy, 31, possession of narcotic, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Alexis K. Smith, 38, Floyds Knobs, theft
Shanae L. Terry, 39, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public indecency
Emily M. Jenkins, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant
Michael A., Myers, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant
Raymond J. Pallazo, 37, New Albany, warrant
Dennis J. Garry, 25, Clarksville, warrant
Mark L. Avery, 44, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
RELEASED
None
