CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gary Hank Thompson, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jasmine A. Bruner, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Carrie Ann Elliott, 46, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

John Wayne Burnett, 56, Henryville, invasion of privacy

Theresa Rene Pascual, 49, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), warrant (felony)

Robert Lee Cardwell, 37, Lawrenceburg, KY, warrant (felony)

Bradly D. Stobbs, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe

Clayton Travis Chitwood, 31, Goshen, battery (no injury)

Cami Lynn Cox, 51, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy

Shelley Marie Weesaw, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Natalie Paige Striegel, 37, New Albany, theft from building, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Mary Dennise Figueroa, 38, Louisville, theft from building, false identity statement

Denzel Lamar Ewing, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

William A. Toney, 30, no address listed, possession of syringe

Tyra M. Zollman, 40, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Drell Grubbs, 47, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Shawn Thomas Cissell, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Hailey Marie Beckmann, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, theft, false informing, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Robert Ambrose, 52, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Joshua Lee Allen, 38, Salem, battery

Bartholomew William Wilder, 40, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Chelcy Monet McNelis, 33, New Castle, hold for other agency (felony)

Brian Elliott Lockard, 46, Borden, invasion of privacy

David Rice, 52, Clarksville, domestic battery

Richard J. Bruckert, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Jason J. Emmons, 49, Jeffersonville, public intoxication of alcohol, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), intimidation

Farrah Marie Weis, 47, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Robert Charles Knerr, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Casey June Frances Firkins, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob Allen Greenwell, 25, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine

Christy L. Meade, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Angela Myers, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Corey Michael Grangier, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kayla K. Ames, 23, Iuka, MS, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Christopher Dale Mayfield, 26, Austin, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person, driving while intoxicated (refusal with prior conviction)

Kathy Jo Moreillon, 46, Clarksville, battery

Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Areiona D. Stone, 30, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Dominico Jaqua Rankin, 25, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, warrant (felony)

Mykila King, 19, Lexington, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael Swope, 45, Evansville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Robert Benjamin Wallen, 35, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Brian Martin Lindsey, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Timothy R. Jones II, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Darrie L. Woods, 33, Louisville, court order return

Tearra L. Cheatem, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Leslie Masters, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

RELEASED

Elizabeth Davis, 47, Charlestown, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

David A. Sellmer, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

John Scott Shepherd, 57, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Kaycee Christina Wilson, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicole Lynn McCoy, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jeremiah James Glover, 18, Louisville, carry handgun without license

William D. Longwell, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Robert Stacey Flaming, 42, Sellersburg, criminal recklessness with weapon

Michael Smith, 43, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph Crawdus, 25, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Laquisha Lashawn Sanders, 46, Detroit, MI, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Steven Rayborn, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Antwawn V. Shackelford, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Miranda R. Elliott, 27, Greenwood, driving while intoxicated

Jakoury Lamichael Baldon, 28, New Albany, invasion or privacy

Steven M. Wood, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Melanie Ann Schroeder, 41, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Mark A. Johnson, 42, Henryville, driving while intoxicated

Anthony L. Bryant Jr., 28, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Joshua Hamilton Jackson, 20, Borden, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Stevie R. Jarvis, 29, New Albany, battery resulting in bodily injury

Jenifer A. Kramer, 36, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

Jason S. Burdine, 39, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher J. Leidolf, 42, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Richard E. Hanger, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass

Matthew S. Abbott, 31, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

John P. McCutchen, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass, warrant (failure to appear)

Kevin A. Rowley, 32, Clarksville, warrant

Brenda V. Bryant, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jason R. Pierce, 39, Louisville, warrant

Jake R. Allgood, 31, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

Syrina M. Blue, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Devon R. Harris, 32, no address listed, warrant

David P. Sivori, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Wesley D. Robertson, 43, Floyds Knobs, false identity statement, driving while suspended

Terisa D. Goldberg, 67, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, operating without ever receiving a license

Terry L. Pulley, 31, Corydon, operating while intoxicated

Brandi M. James, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Joshua E. Carroll, 37, Jeffersonville, trespass

Jaylen V. Jackson, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Raymond S. McNally, 52, Hardinsburg, driving while intoxicated

Anthony L. Bryant, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

