CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gary Hank Thompson, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jasmine A. Bruner, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Carrie Ann Elliott, 46, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
John Wayne Burnett, 56, Henryville, invasion of privacy
Theresa Rene Pascual, 49, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), warrant (felony)
Robert Lee Cardwell, 37, Lawrenceburg, KY, warrant (felony)
Bradly D. Stobbs, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe
Clayton Travis Chitwood, 31, Goshen, battery (no injury)
Cami Lynn Cox, 51, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy
Shelley Marie Weesaw, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Natalie Paige Striegel, 37, New Albany, theft from building, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Mary Dennise Figueroa, 38, Louisville, theft from building, false identity statement
Denzel Lamar Ewing, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
William A. Toney, 30, no address listed, possession of syringe
Tyra M. Zollman, 40, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Drell Grubbs, 47, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Shawn Thomas Cissell, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Hailey Marie Beckmann, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, theft, false informing, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Robert Ambrose, 52, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Joshua Lee Allen, 38, Salem, battery
Bartholomew William Wilder, 40, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Chelcy Monet McNelis, 33, New Castle, hold for other agency (felony)
Brian Elliott Lockard, 46, Borden, invasion of privacy
David Rice, 52, Clarksville, domestic battery
Richard J. Bruckert, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Jason J. Emmons, 49, Jeffersonville, public intoxication of alcohol, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), intimidation
Farrah Marie Weis, 47, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Robert Charles Knerr, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Casey June Frances Firkins, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob Allen Greenwell, 25, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine
Christy L. Meade, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Angela Myers, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Corey Michael Grangier, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kayla K. Ames, 23, Iuka, MS, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Christopher Dale Mayfield, 26, Austin, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person, driving while intoxicated (refusal with prior conviction)
Kathy Jo Moreillon, 46, Clarksville, battery
Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Areiona D. Stone, 30, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Dominico Jaqua Rankin, 25, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, warrant (felony)
Mykila King, 19, Lexington, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Swope, 45, Evansville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Robert Benjamin Wallen, 35, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Brian Martin Lindsey, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Timothy R. Jones II, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Darrie L. Woods, 33, Louisville, court order return
Tearra L. Cheatem, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Leslie Masters, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
RELEASED
Elizabeth Davis, 47, Charlestown, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
David A. Sellmer, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
John Scott Shepherd, 57, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Kaycee Christina Wilson, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicole Lynn McCoy, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jeremiah James Glover, 18, Louisville, carry handgun without license
William D. Longwell, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Robert Stacey Flaming, 42, Sellersburg, criminal recklessness with weapon
Michael Smith, 43, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph Crawdus, 25, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Laquisha Lashawn Sanders, 46, Detroit, MI, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Steven Rayborn, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Antwawn V. Shackelford, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Miranda R. Elliott, 27, Greenwood, driving while intoxicated
Jakoury Lamichael Baldon, 28, New Albany, invasion or privacy
Steven M. Wood, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melanie Ann Schroeder, 41, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Mark A. Johnson, 42, Henryville, driving while intoxicated
Anthony L. Bryant Jr., 28, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Joshua Hamilton Jackson, 20, Borden, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Stevie R. Jarvis, 29, New Albany, battery resulting in bodily injury
Jenifer A. Kramer, 36, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Jason S. Burdine, 39, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher J. Leidolf, 42, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Richard E. Hanger, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass
Matthew S. Abbott, 31, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
John P. McCutchen, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass, warrant (failure to appear)
Kevin A. Rowley, 32, Clarksville, warrant
Brenda V. Bryant, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jason R. Pierce, 39, Louisville, warrant
Jake R. Allgood, 31, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
Syrina M. Blue, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Devon R. Harris, 32, no address listed, warrant
David P. Sivori, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Wesley D. Robertson, 43, Floyds Knobs, false identity statement, driving while suspended
Terisa D. Goldberg, 67, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, operating without ever receiving a license
Terry L. Pulley, 31, Corydon, operating while intoxicated
Brandi M. James, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Joshua E. Carroll, 37, Jeffersonville, trespass
Jaylen V. Jackson, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Raymond S. McNally, 52, Hardinsburg, driving while intoxicated
Anthony L. Bryant, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
