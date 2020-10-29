CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joseph Keith Freeman, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael D. Gates, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jaleesa Gill, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Earl Anderson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Bruce Wayne Holt Jr., 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Caleb Boone, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael P. Ethington, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ryan Joseph Tunney, 39, Louisville,warrant (felony)
Kenneth Dale Early, 39, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery
John Dillon Crandall, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
German Arellano Sanchez, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Michael Edmondson, 48, Louisville, court order return
Timothy L. Stark, 55, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Rodney Lee Massey, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Nicole Lynn DeMaggio, 28, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, theft (shoplifting), hold for other agency (felony)
Robert Charles Knerr, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Antoyne Maurice Penick, 44, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)David Andrew Pike, 35, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Alexander Player, 31, Frankfort, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
David Andrew Pike, 35, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Terry S. Cox, 44, New Albany, warrant
Stephen W. Simon, 33, Sellersburg, warrant
Cole A. Reed, 20, New Albany, warrant
Bernardo B. Bernal, 55, no address listed, public intoxication
Gregory A. Lawrence, 58, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, habitual traffic violator
RELEASED
Dalton B. Warren, 28, New Albany, warrant
