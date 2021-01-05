CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Verlyn Carswell, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dylan Thomas Everett, 21, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, false informing, operator never licensed

Colleen M. McDonald, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Christopher Scott Ferguson, 36, Sellersburg warrant (misdemeanor)

Austin Michael Whitman, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation, invasion of privacy, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care), criminal mischief, battery by bodily waste

James Leroy Mason, 64, Jeffersonville, stalking, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, resisting law enforcement

Bradley Randall, 38, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), hold for other agency (felony), false informing

Kendrick Wayne MacCallum, 29, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle, operator never licensed

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jake R. Allgood, 30, Louisville, dealing of cocaine, possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement

Phillip M. Rommel, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant

Earl K. Boman, 33, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)

Ace L. Frank, 28, Chicago, IL, warrant

Jeffrey T. Skaggs, 49, New Albany, auto theft

Christopher R. Peters, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Kelsey R. McClure, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Zachary B. Butt, 36, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

