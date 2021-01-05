CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Verlyn Carswell, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dylan Thomas Everett, 21, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, false informing, operator never licensed
Colleen M. McDonald, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Christopher Scott Ferguson, 36, Sellersburg warrant (misdemeanor)
Austin Michael Whitman, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation, invasion of privacy, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care), criminal mischief, battery by bodily waste
James Leroy Mason, 64, Jeffersonville, stalking, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, resisting law enforcement
Bradley Randall, 38, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), hold for other agency (felony), false informing
Kendrick Wayne MacCallum, 29, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle, operator never licensed
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jake R. Allgood, 30, Louisville, dealing of cocaine, possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement
Phillip M. Rommel, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant
Earl K. Boman, 33, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)
Ace L. Frank, 28, Chicago, IL, warrant
Jeffrey T. Skaggs, 49, New Albany, auto theft
Christopher R. Peters, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Kelsey R. McClure, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Zachary B. Butt, 36, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
