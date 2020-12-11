BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Jessica Diane Borders, 38, Louisville, warrant
Robert Thomas Albert Jr., 51, Charlestown, court order return
Brian Keith Cox, 47, Charlestown, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)
Dennis D. Harris, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Brittany Nicole Driver, 37, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Mason James Mettling, 31, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Carl R. Durbin, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Nicole R. Pierce, 38, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Arthur Lamar Vasser, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)
John L. Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Daniel Joseph Lentz, 39, Louisville, resisting law enforcement
Desiree J. Kwisz, 36, Knightstown, hold for other agency (felony)
Felicity Rachelle Jones, 25, Charlestown, possession methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession or use of legend drug or precursor
Sandra Louise Willham, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Amber Nicole Oseibonsu, 34, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Phillip A. Cummings, 43, Radcliff, KY, warrant (felony)
Aaron Baker Sr., 50, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jennifer N. Foster, 37, Clarksville, criminal trespass
Britteney L. Kintner, 34, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael P. Swift, 37, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior
Kenneth W. Kee, 43, Pendleton, warrant
James C. Taber, 32, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
Jason W. Arnold, 39, Marengo, warrant
Janet L. Dupont, 52, New Albany, disorderly conduct
James M. Alexander, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Whitney N. Hanlon, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.