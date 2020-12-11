BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Jessica Diane Borders, 38, Louisville, warrant

Robert Thomas Albert Jr., 51, Charlestown, court order return

Brian Keith Cox, 47, Charlestown, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)

Dennis D. Harris, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Brittany Nicole Driver, 37, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Mason James Mettling, 31, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Carl R. Durbin, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Nicole R. Pierce, 38, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Arthur Lamar Vasser, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

John L. Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Daniel Joseph Lentz, 39, Louisville, resisting law enforcement

Desiree J. Kwisz, 36, Knightstown, hold for other agency (felony)

Felicity Rachelle Jones, 25, Charlestown, possession methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession or use of legend drug or precursor

Sandra Louise Willham, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Amber Nicole Oseibonsu, 34, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Phillip A. Cummings, 43, Radcliff, KY, warrant (felony)

Aaron Baker Sr., 50, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jennifer N. Foster, 37, Clarksville, criminal trespass

Britteney L. Kintner, 34, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael P. Swift, 37, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior

Kenneth W. Kee, 43, Pendleton, warrant

James C. Taber, 32, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

Jason W. Arnold, 39, Marengo, warrant

Janet L. Dupont, 52, New Albany, disorderly conduct

James M. Alexander, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Whitney N. Hanlon, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

RELEASED

None

