CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert Darrell English, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Crystal Anna Marie Pietrowski, 49, Sellersburg, sex offender, fail to possess ID, sex offender registration violation
Gregory Alan Broy Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, court order return
Thomas Jacob Moss, 27, no address listed, domestic battery
Ariel Jakee Curtley, 31, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brittany M. Gregory, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), false reporting destructive substance, identity deception, possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like substance, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Christopher Alan Rumpel, 38, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Scott Wesley Guerin, 50, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy with prior
Christopher T. Jourden, 33, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Taneika L. Adams, 37, New Albany, warrant
Ricky L. McCoy, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe
Charles L. Mattingly, 25, Crandall, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Emily E. Wilson, 23, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cody D. Moffett, 26, Greenville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Richard J. Edelen, 23, Georgetown, possession of marijuana, pointing a firearm, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery
Catherine A. Wise, 36, New Albany, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Brandon L. Murphy, 26, Depauw, domestic battery
Josiah D. Arnold, 22, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Jacob D. Cline, 25, Clarksville, auto theft, resisting law enforcement
Andra D. Bradford, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kyle J. Leverett, 38, Charlestown, warrant
Tammy L. Reynolds, 51, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated
Danielle E. McCowan, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Carl E. Koenig, 40, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Bullitt County, KY
RELEASED
None
