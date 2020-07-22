CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert Darrell English, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Crystal Anna Marie Pietrowski, 49, Sellersburg, sex offender, fail to possess ID, sex offender registration violation

Gregory Alan Broy Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, court order return

Thomas Jacob Moss, 27, no address listed, domestic battery

Ariel Jakee Curtley, 31, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation

Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brittany M. Gregory, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), false reporting destructive substance, identity deception, possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like substance, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Christopher Alan Rumpel, 38, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Scott Wesley Guerin, 50, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy with prior

Christopher T. Jourden, 33, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Taneika L. Adams, 37, New Albany, warrant

Ricky L. McCoy, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe

Charles L. Mattingly, 25, Crandall, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Emily E. Wilson, 23, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Cody D. Moffett, 26, Greenville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Richard J. Edelen, 23, Georgetown, possession of marijuana, pointing a firearm, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery

Catherine A. Wise, 36, New Albany, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Brandon L. Murphy, 26, Depauw, domestic battery

Josiah D. Arnold, 22, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Jacob D. Cline, 25, Clarksville, auto theft, resisting law enforcement

Andra D. Bradford, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kyle J. Leverett, 38, Charlestown, warrant

Tammy L. Reynolds, 51, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated

Danielle E. McCowan, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Carl E. Koenig, 40, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Bullitt County, KY

RELEASED

None

