CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Phillip Anthony South, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Tiffany Lynn Craig, 32, Jeffersonville, escape from detention, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Calvin Eldo Hoke II, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Bradley William Hudson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stephen Eric Hawkins, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Allen R. Craven, 55, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon

Kyle L. Wearren, 29, Indianapolis, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), visiting a common nuisance

James R. Brown, 32, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish

RELEASED

Joseph S. Deaton, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lorie D. Holt, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Tadd L. Watts, 30, Louisville, warrant

David H. Priddy, 38, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, theft of a firearm

Amy J. Garcia, 49, New Albany, warrant

Jason C. Taylor, 48, New Albany, warrant

Mary L. Roix, 63, New Albany, domestic battery

RELEASED

Linda L. Reardon, 57, New Albany, warrant

