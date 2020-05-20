CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Phillip Anthony South, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tiffany Lynn Craig, 32, Jeffersonville, escape from detention, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Calvin Eldo Hoke II, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Bradley William Hudson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stephen Eric Hawkins, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Allen R. Craven, 55, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon
Kyle L. Wearren, 29, Indianapolis, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), visiting a common nuisance
James R. Brown, 32, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish
RELEASED
Joseph S. Deaton, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lorie D. Holt, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Tadd L. Watts, 30, Louisville, warrant
David H. Priddy, 38, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, theft of a firearm
Amy J. Garcia, 49, New Albany, warrant
Jason C. Taylor, 48, New Albany, warrant
Mary L. Roix, 63, New Albany, domestic battery
RELEASED
Linda L. Reardon, 57, New Albany, warrant
