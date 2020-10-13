CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Charles Edwards, 45, Carmel, warrant (felony)
Jaquarius Chester Nicholas Bettison, 20, Columbus, OH, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andre Westmoreland, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Carlene Elizabeth Walther, 57, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Terence James Fernatt, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Johnathon William Corey, 41, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Bradley Scott Bright, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, theft, theft of motor vehicle, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief, interference with reporting a crime, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Devin Austin East, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Aaron James Demers, 36, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Julian-Jouet Ryan-Pierce, 24, Jeffersonville, court order return
Jackie Marie Cody, 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stephen Shawn Sorg, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
David Scott Kinley, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jeremiah Daniel Springer, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return
Nora Jean Cooper, 54, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Dionte Mikel Julian, 20, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Ashlyn Shantel Anderson, 22, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Jessica Lynn Dry, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeramy L. Heavrin, 47, New Albany, domestic battery
Amanda R. Utrera, 36, no address listed, obstructing traffic, resisting law enforcement
Tyler L. Simmons, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Eric W. Prior, 39, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine
Danny L. Williams, 39, Branchville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Branchville Correctional
Shenae L. Terry, 39, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Daniel L. Shain, 49, New Albany, criminal trespass, refusal to identify, public intoxication
David R. Ross, 61, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Gary S. Reed, 55, New Albany, warrant
Kalen K. Dean, 25, New Washington, warrant (violation of parole)
David E. Barton, 38, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronald W. Harrell, 51, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear, resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of syringe
Ronnie W. Hold Jr., 54, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Shelley A. McBride, 44, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)
Keion D. Page, 22, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
Samuel J. Stapp, 21, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Amber L. Kinsey, 43, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Joseph D. Harris Sr., 59, New Albany, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana
James W. Hanifen, 31, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Emmy L. Malyska, 20, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
