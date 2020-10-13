CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Charles Edwards, 45, Carmel, warrant (felony)

Jaquarius Chester Nicholas Bettison, 20, Columbus, OH, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andre Westmoreland, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Carlene Elizabeth Walther, 57, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Terence James Fernatt, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Johnathon William Corey, 41, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Bradley Scott Bright, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, theft, theft of motor vehicle, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief, interference with reporting a crime, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Devin Austin East, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Aaron James Demers, 36, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Julian-Jouet Ryan-Pierce, 24, Jeffersonville, court order return

Jackie Marie Cody, 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stephen Shawn Sorg, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)

David Scott Kinley, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jeremiah Daniel Springer, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return

Nora Jean Cooper, 54, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Dionte Mikel Julian, 20, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Ashlyn Shantel Anderson, 22, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Jessica Lynn Dry, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jeramy L. Heavrin, 47, New Albany, domestic battery

Amanda R. Utrera, 36, no address listed, obstructing traffic, resisting law enforcement

Tyler L. Simmons, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Eric W. Prior, 39, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine

Danny L. Williams, 39, Branchville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Branchville Correctional

Shenae L. Terry, 39, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Daniel L. Shain, 49, New Albany, criminal trespass, refusal to identify, public intoxication

David R. Ross, 61, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Gary S. Reed, 55, New Albany, warrant

Kalen K. Dean, 25, New Washington, warrant (violation of parole)

David E. Barton, 38, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronald W. Harrell, 51, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear, resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of syringe

Ronnie W. Hold Jr., 54, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Shelley A. McBride, 44, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)

Keion D. Page, 22, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

Samuel J. Stapp, 21, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Amber L. Kinsey, 43, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Joseph D. Harris Sr., 59, New Albany, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana

James W. Hanifen, 31, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Emmy L. Malyska, 20, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

