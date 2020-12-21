CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason Raymond McConnell, 35, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Nathaniel Tyler Jackson, 19, Henryville, battery to public safety official, resisting law enforcement
Brian Phillip Boyd, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass (refusal to leave property)
Zachary Wells, 32, Jeffersonville, public administration bribery, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Michael Paul Smith, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated with prior conviction
Robert Brizendine, 48, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, criminal recklessness with weapon, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Terra Starr Smith, 30, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), carry handgun without license, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Larry Allen Barker Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Joshua Adam Tinius, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Steven Gluck, 38, Austin, embezzlement, resisting law enforcement
Samantha Jane Gill Jackson, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Austin Louis Herchenrader, 25, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia
Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy
Mary Louise Cunningham, 38, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, battery, driving while intoxicated (alcohol), disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs
Joseph McCue, 28, Louisville, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of methamphetamine, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement, theft (pocket picking), possession of paraphernalia, hold for other agency (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Clifford D. Morris, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jay L. Jackson, 61, Pekin, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash or salvia (possession only)
Michael Allen Wallace, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustin C. Stevens, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Taren Michelle Newbolt, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob D. Cundiff, 24, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Robert Sims, 61, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Donna Dennison, 52, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Kristian D. Edwards, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Robert Breedlove, 45, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Joshua D. Deckard, 38, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), public intoxication by drugs
Whitney Duff Howard, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Curtis L. Roehrig, 31, Louisville, warrant
Glenn D. Taylor, 31, New Albany, child molesting, possession of marijuana
Calvin D. Jenner, 40, New Albany, domestic battery
Brandon T. Hall, 23, New Albany, warrant
Jessica Moriarty, 35, no address listed, invasion or privacy
Robert E. Sims, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant
Amanda M. McGuire, 32, New Albany, possession of heroin
Meleick A. Coleman, 18, Louisville, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana
Chris D. Miller, 55, Louisville, warrant
William J. Miller, 27, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy
Collins R. Rickman, 39, New Albany, warrant
Samuel R. Atkins, 30, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
RELEASED
Nicole M. Bywater, 39, Louisville, warrant
Wendy L. Robinson, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
