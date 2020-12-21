CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jason Raymond McConnell, 35, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Nathaniel Tyler Jackson, 19, Henryville, battery to public safety official, resisting law enforcement

Brian Phillip Boyd, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass (refusal to leave property)

Zachary Wells, 32, Jeffersonville, public administration bribery, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Michael Paul Smith, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated with prior conviction

Robert Brizendine, 48, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, criminal recklessness with weapon, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Terra Starr Smith, 30, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), carry handgun without license, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Larry Allen Barker Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Joshua Adam Tinius, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Steven Gluck, 38, Austin, embezzlement, resisting law enforcement

Samantha Jane Gill Jackson, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Austin Louis Herchenrader, 25, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia

Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy

Mary Louise Cunningham, 38, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, battery, driving while intoxicated (alcohol), disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs

Joseph McCue, 28, Louisville, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of methamphetamine, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement, theft (pocket picking), possession of paraphernalia, hold for other agency (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Clifford D. Morris, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jay L. Jackson, 61, Pekin, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash or salvia (possession only)

Michael Allen Wallace, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustin C. Stevens, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Taren Michelle Newbolt, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob D. Cundiff, 24, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Robert Sims, 61, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Donna Dennison, 52, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Kristian D. Edwards, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Robert Breedlove, 45, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Joshua D. Deckard, 38, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), public intoxication by drugs

Whitney Duff Howard, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Curtis L. Roehrig, 31, Louisville, warrant

Glenn D. Taylor, 31, New Albany, child molesting, possession of marijuana

Calvin D. Jenner, 40, New Albany, domestic battery

Brandon T. Hall, 23, New Albany, warrant

Jessica Moriarty, 35, no address listed, invasion or privacy

Robert E. Sims, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant

Amanda M. McGuire, 32, New Albany, possession of heroin

Meleick A. Coleman, 18, Louisville, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana

Chris D. Miller, 55, Louisville, warrant

William J. Miller, 27, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy

Collins R. Rickman, 39, New Albany, warrant

Samuel R. Atkins, 30, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

RELEASED

Nicole M. Bywater, 39, Louisville, warrant

Wendy L. Robinson, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

