BOOKED-IN

Jessica R. Vessels, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Tommy Chad Carrol, 26, North Augusta, SC, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Charles Eli Glenn, 26, Palmyra, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of syringe, theft, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Deangelo Lamont Kindred, 31, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mohammed D. Ibrahim, 22, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Christopher Wanty 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Hunter David Huddleson, 23, Charlestown, possession of syringe

RELEASED

Stacey Lynn Sears, 39, Jeffersonville, court order return

Michael T. Thompson, 28, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with prior, warrant (violation of parole)

Joseph D. Allen, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Rickie L. Stovall, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Trey M. Davis, 25, Madison, warrant, (failure to appear)

Troy M. Minter, 40, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, theft

William D. Lewis, 41, New Albany, warrant

None

