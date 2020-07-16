BOOKED-IN
Jessica R. Vessels, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Tommy Chad Carrol, 26, North Augusta, SC, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Charles Eli Glenn, 26, Palmyra, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of syringe, theft, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Deangelo Lamont Kindred, 31, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mohammed D. Ibrahim, 22, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Christopher Wanty 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Hunter David Huddleson, 23, Charlestown, possession of syringe
RELEASED
Stacey Lynn Sears, 39, Jeffersonville, court order return
BOOKED-IN
Michael T. Thompson, 28, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with prior, warrant (violation of parole)
Joseph D. Allen, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Rickie L. Stovall, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Trey M. Davis, 25, Madison, warrant, (failure to appear)
Troy M. Minter, 40, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, theft
William D. Lewis, 41, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
