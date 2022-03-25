BOOKED-IN

Willie Marshall Mays, 44, Indianapolis, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while suspended (prior conviction), leaving the scene of an accident, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Larry Clay Gilley, 66, Hardinsburg, warrant (felony)

Ashley Janet Embry, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Chloe Ann Lucille Wiseman, New Middletown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Joe Bellamy, 49, Chicago, IL, warrant (misdemeanor)

Taylor Wayne Day, 23, Clarksville, domestic battery

Brian Grant Collins, 34, Jeffersonville, theft (pocket picking, prior), domestic battery, strangulation, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Ray David Cochran, 23, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Jennifer Renee Daffron, 31, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Christopher James Hurst, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Christopher Lee Haynes, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jalen Mikeal Minon, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Timmy Lawrence McDowell II, 39, English, warrant (felony)

Kacheria L. Plowden, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Trenton Jordan Baucom, 26, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy

Ronnie Dale Turner, 49, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator

Melissa D. Velasco, 48, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Nishaki Paulo Losema, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal, endangering a person)

Joshua Andrew Cook, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Joseph Marion Sargent, 37, Jeffersonville, burglary

RELEASED

Sanford R. Walker, 48, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Anthony Michael Cull, 52 Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Bobby R. Dunn, 76, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Keli Elizabeth Goomey, 38, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Jennifer Renae Trew, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Tiffany Renee Mohr, 33, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon

Ada C. Strickland, 59, Borden, warrant (felony)

Zerazial Ellis, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Browning, 44, Nabb, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Cody D. Sheckles, 34, English, warrant (failure to appear)

Antwone M. Jennings, 37, New Albany, warrant

Kristen R. Foster, 48, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, warrant

John G. Moon, 64, Leavenworth, possession of methamphetamine

Lin B. Brown, 45, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)

John D. Nugent, 22, Greenville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Brian K. Basham, 34, Louisville, warrant

Mark A. Abbott, 24, New Albany, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug possession of marijuana

Cecelia A. Moon, 58, Leavenworth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael A. Baxter, 46, New Albany, warrant (court order return)

RELEASED

Dustin L. Herald, 34, Dale, warrant (failure to appear)

