BOOKED-IN
Willie Marshall Mays, 44, Indianapolis, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while suspended (prior conviction), leaving the scene of an accident, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Larry Clay Gilley, 66, Hardinsburg, warrant (felony)
Ashley Janet Embry, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Chloe Ann Lucille Wiseman, New Middletown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Joe Bellamy, 49, Chicago, IL, warrant (misdemeanor)
Taylor Wayne Day, 23, Clarksville, domestic battery
Brian Grant Collins, 34, Jeffersonville, theft (pocket picking, prior), domestic battery, strangulation, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Ray David Cochran, 23, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Jennifer Renee Daffron, 31, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Christopher James Hurst, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Christopher Lee Haynes, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jalen Mikeal Minon, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Timmy Lawrence McDowell II, 39, English, warrant (felony)
Kacheria L. Plowden, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Trenton Jordan Baucom, 26, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy
Ronnie Dale Turner, 49, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
Melissa D. Velasco, 48, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Nishaki Paulo Losema, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal, endangering a person)
Joshua Andrew Cook, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Joseph Marion Sargent, 37, Jeffersonville, burglary
RELEASED
Sanford R. Walker, 48, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Anthony Michael Cull, 52 Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Bobby R. Dunn, 76, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Keli Elizabeth Goomey, 38, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Jennifer Renae Trew, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Tiffany Renee Mohr, 33, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon
Ada C. Strickland, 59, Borden, warrant (felony)
Zerazial Ellis, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Browning, 44, Nabb, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Cody D. Sheckles, 34, English, warrant (failure to appear)
Antwone M. Jennings, 37, New Albany, warrant
Kristen R. Foster, 48, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, warrant
John G. Moon, 64, Leavenworth, possession of methamphetamine
Lin B. Brown, 45, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)
John D. Nugent, 22, Greenville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Brian K. Basham, 34, Louisville, warrant
Mark A. Abbott, 24, New Albany, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug possession of marijuana
Cecelia A. Moon, 58, Leavenworth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael A. Baxter, 46, New Albany, warrant (court order return)
RELEASED
Dustin L. Herald, 34, Dale, warrant (failure to appear)
