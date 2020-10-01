CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gary Lee Hamilton, 40, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony), resisting law enforcement

Zachariah David Hanson, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Steven Matthew Carroll, 26, Middletown, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Derek Shaun Ottersbach, 58, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Walling, 50, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Damon R. Shanks, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amanda Dunkins, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Pamela Michelle Barnett, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Juan Michael Diaz, 44, Louisville, forgery, theft (shoplifting)

Jeffrey Wayne Davis, 45, Parkersburg, WV, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey Carroll Bedan, 57, Clarksville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Rhonda Faye Gilliam, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Baldemar C. Rosas, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Anthony Dimitrius Reta, 19, Clarksville, domestic battery (bodily waste)

Jason Hollis Sprigler, 45, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Todd B. Willenborg Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant

Diana M. Quinn, 22, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I - IV, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Jason S. Johnson, 46, Sellersburg, battery with no injury

Lisa M. Stilger, 45, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or ll drug, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, trafficking with an inmate

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nicholas R. Bethards, 38, Putnamville Correctional Facility, court order transfer

Sandra K. Danner, 61, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Tyra S. McQuirt, 22, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher K. Ashby, 28, no address listed, warrant

Brian W. Harper, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Leonardo Badillo Cruz, 38, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Ashley D. Barton, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Haley N. Weathers, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Tyler R. Combs, 26, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license (prior), resisting law enforcement

Dakota D. Huffman, 24, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

None

Tags

Recommended for you