CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gary Lee Hamilton, 40, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony), resisting law enforcement
Zachariah David Hanson, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Steven Matthew Carroll, 26, Middletown, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Derek Shaun Ottersbach, 58, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Walling, 50, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Damon R. Shanks, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amanda Dunkins, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Pamela Michelle Barnett, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Juan Michael Diaz, 44, Louisville, forgery, theft (shoplifting)
Jeffrey Wayne Davis, 45, Parkersburg, WV, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Carroll Bedan, 57, Clarksville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Rhonda Faye Gilliam, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Baldemar C. Rosas, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Anthony Dimitrius Reta, 19, Clarksville, domestic battery (bodily waste)
Jason Hollis Sprigler, 45, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Todd B. Willenborg Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant
Diana M. Quinn, 22, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I - IV, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Jason S. Johnson, 46, Sellersburg, battery with no injury
Lisa M. Stilger, 45, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or ll drug, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, trafficking with an inmate
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nicholas R. Bethards, 38, Putnamville Correctional Facility, court order transfer
Sandra K. Danner, 61, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Tyra S. McQuirt, 22, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher K. Ashby, 28, no address listed, warrant
Brian W. Harper, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Leonardo Badillo Cruz, 38, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Ashley D. Barton, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Haley N. Weathers, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Tyler R. Combs, 26, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license (prior), resisting law enforcement
Dakota D. Huffman, 24, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
