Booking information provided Tuesday, Oct. 20

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mohammed D. Ibrahim, 22, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Chelsey Marquess, 33, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Raina Marie Robb, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brian Richard Rivera, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Robert Darnell English, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jason R. O'Connor, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Christopher Lee Payne, 43, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nicole S. Smith, 40, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Levi D. Creeden, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Steven K. Emery, 27, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

