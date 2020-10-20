Booking information provided Tuesday, Oct. 20
CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mohammed D. Ibrahim, 22, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Chelsey Marquess, 33, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Raina Marie Robb, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brian Richard Rivera, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Robert Darnell English, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jason R. O'Connor, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Christopher Lee Payne, 43, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nicole S. Smith, 40, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Levi D. Creeden, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Steven K. Emery, 27, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.