CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Diondrey Hardwict, 45, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

William Visor, 27, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Andre Day, 25, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Paul Mendoza, 46, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Ronald D. Laney, 43, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Curtis Boclair, 35, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Odis Walls, 24, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Keyshaun Jenkins, 21, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Jordan Perry, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jacob Horton, 33, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Neko Sebastian Smith, 29, Columbia, MO, hold for other agency (felony)

Raymond George Stovall Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, battery (no injury)

Amanda Elizabeth Pursell, 33, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Alyssa M. Chambers, 28, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication

William Lee James, 42, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Troy Edward Bruce, 54, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zachary Day, 35, no address listed, carry handgun without license

Mary J. Davey, 78, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michaela L. Hines, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Daniel L. Moberly, 50, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Krystal M. Palazzo, 38, New Albany, warrant

Jeffery K. Marsh, 25, New Albany, domestic battery

RELEASED

Desmond D. Shaw, 31, New Albany, warrant

