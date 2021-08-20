CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Diondrey Hardwict, 45, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
William Visor, 27, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Andre Day, 25, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Paul Mendoza, 46, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Ronald D. Laney, 43, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Curtis Boclair, 35, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Odis Walls, 24, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Keyshaun Jenkins, 21, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Jordan Perry, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jacob Horton, 33, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Neko Sebastian Smith, 29, Columbia, MO, hold for other agency (felony)
Raymond George Stovall Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, battery (no injury)
Amanda Elizabeth Pursell, 33, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Alyssa M. Chambers, 28, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
William Lee James, 42, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Troy Edward Bruce, 54, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zachary Day, 35, no address listed, carry handgun without license
Mary J. Davey, 78, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michaela L. Hines, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Daniel L. Moberly, 50, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Krystal M. Palazzo, 38, New Albany, warrant
Jeffery K. Marsh, 25, New Albany, domestic battery
RELEASED
Desmond D. Shaw, 31, New Albany, warrant
