CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Deshawn Andrew Ramsey, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Chase Dewayne Wallace, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Lajuan Lee Gatewood, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Ray Klingsmith, 47, Sellersburg, court order return
Michelle Lynn Sanders, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Dustin K. Miller, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Miguel A. Garcia Sorcia, 32, St. Pembroke, KY, robbery, theft of motor vehicle
Corey Lee Ray, 29, Salem, warrant (felony)
Eric Scott Campbell, 41, Jeffersonville, battery (moderate), criminal confinement, intimidation
RELEASED
Billy Joe Asher, 36, Corbin, KY, warrant (felony)
Aaron Daniel Clark, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Ray Hogan 60, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Billy J. Asher, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Victoria E. Denkler, 31, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, warrant
Mouhamadou E. Kane, 36, New Albany, auto theft, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance
Scott M. Murphy, 59, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated in a manner that endangers, habitual traffic violator
Jaxson M. O'Hara, 30, Hughesville, PA, operating while intoxicated
Celia L. Bufkin, 31, no address listed, needs to sign waiver or extradition
Jennifer Daffron, 29, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance (misdemeanor)
Jerry Daffron, 33, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Rhonda L. Baker, 44, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance
