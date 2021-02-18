CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Deshawn Andrew Ramsey, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Chase Dewayne Wallace, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Lajuan Lee Gatewood, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Ray Klingsmith, 47, Sellersburg, court order return

Michelle Lynn Sanders, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Dustin K. Miller, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Miguel A. Garcia Sorcia, 32, St. Pembroke, KY, robbery, theft of motor vehicle

Corey Lee Ray, 29, Salem, warrant (felony)

Eric Scott Campbell, 41, Jeffersonville, battery (moderate), criminal confinement, intimidation

RELEASED

Billy Joe Asher, 36, Corbin, KY, warrant (felony)

Aaron Daniel Clark, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Ray Hogan 60, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Billy J. Asher, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Victoria E. Denkler, 31, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, warrant

Mouhamadou E. Kane, 36, New Albany, auto theft, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance

Scott M. Murphy, 59, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated in a manner that endangers, habitual traffic violator

Jaxson M. O'Hara, 30, Hughesville, PA, operating while intoxicated

Celia L. Bufkin, 31, no address listed, needs to sign waiver or extradition

Jennifer Daffron, 29, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance (misdemeanor)

Jerry Daffron, 33, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Rhonda L. Baker, 44, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance

