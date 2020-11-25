BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Joseph Kirk Weatherford, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Consuelo Yanez, 22, Kannapolis, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Silvia Hernandez, 30, Ladson, SC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Sara B. Norman, 31, Lawndale, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kateland D. Myers, 25, Dallas, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Christy Boone, 33, Villas, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Riane L. Brownlee, 40, Monroe, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Stephanie Sanchez, 35, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

April R. Hicks, 36, Boone, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Hayley R. VanHoy, 25, Albemarle, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ashley C. Vaught, 30, Hickory, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Donna M. Morrow, 52, Young-Harris, GA, hold for U.S. Marshall

Linda Higgins, 48, Asheville, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Teresa Henry, 58, Sylva, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Careen L. Harrel, 36, Dallas, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Savannah P. Justice, 33, Canton, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jackie L. Beck, 42, Cherokee, NC, hold for U.S. Marshal

Tangie Marie Totten, 33, Madison, hold for U.S. Marshall

Santos M. Torez-Diaz, 31, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kimberly Wood, 24, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Amanda Kay Waters, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Johnie W. Richie, 68, New Albany, operating vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator

Richard M. Christy, 43, New Albany, possession of narcotic, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated

Catherine A. McCormick, 30, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, disorderly conduct

Courtney M. Barr, 29, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)

James P. Morris III, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Rochelle E. Wynn, 50, New Albany, criminal confinement with injury, disorderly conduct, battery, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

None

