BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Joseph Kirk Weatherford, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Consuelo Yanez, 22, Kannapolis, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Silvia Hernandez, 30, Ladson, SC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Sara B. Norman, 31, Lawndale, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kateland D. Myers, 25, Dallas, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Christy Boone, 33, Villas, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Riane L. Brownlee, 40, Monroe, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Stephanie Sanchez, 35, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
April R. Hicks, 36, Boone, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Hayley R. VanHoy, 25, Albemarle, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ashley C. Vaught, 30, Hickory, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Donna M. Morrow, 52, Young-Harris, GA, hold for U.S. Marshall
Linda Higgins, 48, Asheville, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Teresa Henry, 58, Sylva, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Careen L. Harrel, 36, Dallas, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Savannah P. Justice, 33, Canton, NC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jackie L. Beck, 42, Cherokee, NC, hold for U.S. Marshal
Tangie Marie Totten, 33, Madison, hold for U.S. Marshall
Santos M. Torez-Diaz, 31, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kimberly Wood, 24, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Amanda Kay Waters, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Johnie W. Richie, 68, New Albany, operating vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator
Richard M. Christy, 43, New Albany, possession of narcotic, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated
Catherine A. McCormick, 30, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, disorderly conduct
Courtney M. Barr, 29, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)
James P. Morris III, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Rochelle E. Wynn, 50, New Albany, criminal confinement with injury, disorderly conduct, battery, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.