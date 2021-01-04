CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony Tyler Morris, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob E. Williamson, 45, Mammoth Cave, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Larry Leon Washington, 49, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (misdemeanor)
Bryan J. Brummett, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bradly D. Stobbs, 26, Louisville, criminal trespass: prior conviction for same property, disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise after being asked to stop, possession of syringe
Matthew Alan Marshall, 49, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Jeremiah Neal Darnall, 43, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Bobby Ray Dunn, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Lawrence, 33, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Jermaine Carter, 35, Louisville, domestic battery, intimidation to police officer, battery to public safety official, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), invasion of privacy, battery, false informing or reporting, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief
Jason Edward Herthel, 38, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated, possession /sale of synthetic cannabinoids
Grant Allen Norris, 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Todd Dale Pope, 45, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Quintin Elliott Kemp, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, battery with prior conviction, criminal recklessness, invasion of privacy
Timothy Scott Berryman, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Lynn David, 36, Trail Creek, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Gary Collins, 62, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by drugs
Jeremy Paul Karlin, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Gina Renee Aemmer, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Christopher Edwards-Flowers Fry, 27, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Sheldon M. Blackburn, 25, no city given, warrant (felony)
Erika Jackson, 28, Louisville, OWI, OWI
Jeremy W. Sweeney, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Wade Wallace, 43, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeremy L. Ogan, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Akhil Kamboj, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Elizabeth Palacios, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Lucas Miller, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Samantha Deshawnda Short, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Quinten J. Mason, 31, Louisville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license, visiting a common nuisance
Christopher Williams, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), refusal to identify
Larry Lomax 42, Sellersburg, theft (shoplifting)
Alashiea Sharae Lewis, 24, Clarksville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Michael Donovan Martin, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Alisha A. Jennings, 41, city at large, warrant
Heidi N. Davis, 36, New Albany, OWI endanger, OWI
Jolene P. Wiggers, 40, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Stephanie R. Waddell, 43, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Breckenridge County, KY
Joshua M. Wright, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass, theft, theft with prior conviction
Brittany N. Dunn, 34, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, hold for Harrison County
Wani K. Tembo, 41, Louisville, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass
Donald A. McKim, 55, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Mark D. Cooper, 19, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Keith J. Kenned McLeod, 33, Saint Albans, WV, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Brian L. Druin, 42, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug
Alashia S. Lewis, 24, Clarksville, warrant
Samantha D. Short, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Thinh H. Phan, 29, New Albany, warrant, warrant
William A. Parson, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated. driving while intoxicated (second offense)
Alice M. McKinley, 60, New Albany, theft, driving while suspended, driving without ever receiving a license
Troy a. Nuby, 55, Columbus, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Vikki P. Stumbo, 55, Greenville, possession of paraphernalia
Sean N. Murphy, 26, Ramsey, driving while intoxicated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.