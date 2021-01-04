CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony Tyler Morris, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob E. Williamson, 45, Mammoth Cave, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Larry Leon Washington, 49, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (misdemeanor)

Bryan J. Brummett, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Bradly D. Stobbs, 26, Louisville, criminal trespass: prior conviction for same property, disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise after being asked to stop, possession of syringe

Matthew Alan Marshall, 49, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Jeremiah Neal Darnall, 43, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Bobby Ray Dunn, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Lawrence, 33, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Jermaine Carter, 35, Louisville, domestic battery, intimidation to police officer, battery to public safety official, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), invasion of privacy, battery, false informing or reporting, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief

Jason Edward Herthel, 38, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated, possession /sale of synthetic cannabinoids

Grant Allen Norris, 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Todd Dale Pope, 45, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Quintin Elliott Kemp, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, battery with prior conviction, criminal recklessness, invasion of privacy

Timothy Scott Berryman, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Lynn David, 36, Trail Creek, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Gary Collins, 62, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by drugs

Jeremy Paul Karlin, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Gina Renee Aemmer, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Christopher Edwards-Flowers Fry, 27, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

Sheldon M. Blackburn, 25, no city given, warrant (felony)

Erika Jackson, 28, Louisville, OWI, OWI

Jeremy W. Sweeney, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Wade Wallace, 43, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeremy L. Ogan, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Akhil Kamboj, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Elizabeth Palacios, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Lucas Miller, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Samantha Deshawnda Short, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Quinten J. Mason, 31, Louisville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license, visiting a common nuisance

Christopher Williams, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), refusal to identify

Larry Lomax 42, Sellersburg, theft (shoplifting)

Alashiea Sharae Lewis, 24, Clarksville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Michael Donovan Martin, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Alisha A. Jennings, 41, city at large, warrant

Heidi N. Davis, 36, New Albany, OWI endanger, OWI

Jolene P. Wiggers, 40, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Stephanie R. Waddell, 43, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Breckenridge County, KY

Joshua M. Wright, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass, theft, theft with prior conviction

Brittany N. Dunn, 34, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, hold for Harrison County

Wani K. Tembo, 41, Louisville, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass

Donald A. McKim, 55, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Mark D. Cooper, 19, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Keith J. Kenned McLeod, 33, Saint Albans, WV, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY

Brian L. Druin, 42, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug

Alashia S. Lewis, 24, Clarksville, warrant

Samantha D. Short, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Thinh H. Phan, 29, New Albany, warrant, warrant

William A. Parson, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated. driving while intoxicated (second offense)

Alice M. McKinley, 60, New Albany, theft, driving while suspended, driving without ever receiving a license

Troy a. Nuby, 55, Columbus, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Vikki P. Stumbo, 55, Greenville, possession of paraphernalia

Sean N. Murphy, 26, Ramsey, driving while intoxicated

