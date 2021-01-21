CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shaine Renee Pohlmann, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ernest Gower, 31, Palmyra, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft (firearm)
Alan Lee Dodson Jr., 31, New Albany, theft (motor vehicle), driving while suspended with prior conviction
Shannon Harrell, 35, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stephen Brandyn Barker, 33, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Miranda Mae Griffis, 29, Ramsey, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, identity deception, warrant (felony)
Bennie Earl Moberly, 45, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Timothy Scott Berryman, 44, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Brittany Joy Williams, 29, Lanesville, habitual traffic violator, violation of specialized driving privileges
Nathaniel Ragin, 64, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Tyra Storm McQuirt, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lucas Willem Grim, 19, Louisville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kiel W. Travillian, 34, Greenville, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of Legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance
Lyle B. Cooney, 27, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hold for Harrison County
Cristian Vargas Gonzales, 30, Madison, warrant (failure to appear)
Shenae L. Terry, 39, no address listed, warrant
Kristina R. Wallace, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant
Joshua W. Prather, 39, Ekron, KY, resisting law enforcement (vehicle)
Anthony T. Rainbolt, 28, New Albany, warrant
Karli E. Lewis, 26, New Albany, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana
RELEASED
None
