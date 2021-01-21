CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shaine Renee Pohlmann, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ernest Gower, 31, Palmyra, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft (firearm)

Alan Lee Dodson Jr., 31, New Albany, theft (motor vehicle), driving while suspended with prior conviction

Shannon Harrell, 35, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stephen Brandyn Barker, 33, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Miranda Mae Griffis, 29, Ramsey, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, identity deception, warrant (felony)

Bennie Earl Moberly, 45, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Timothy Scott Berryman, 44, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Brittany Joy Williams, 29, Lanesville, habitual traffic violator, violation of specialized driving privileges

Nathaniel Ragin, 64, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Tyra Storm McQuirt, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lucas Willem Grim, 19, Louisville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kiel W. Travillian, 34, Greenville, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of Legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance

Lyle B. Cooney, 27, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hold for Harrison County

Cristian Vargas Gonzales, 30, Madison, warrant (failure to appear)

Shenae L. Terry, 39, no address listed, warrant

Kristina R. Wallace, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant

Joshua W. Prather, 39, Ekron, KY, resisting law enforcement (vehicle)

Anthony T. Rainbolt, 28, New Albany, warrant

Karli E. Lewis, 26, New Albany, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana

RELEASED

None

