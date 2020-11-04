CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandy Michelle Sneed, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Katherine Renea Dunn, 44, Bowling Green, KY, warrant (felony)

Troy Allen Redfoot, 45, Louisville, KY, warrant (felony)

Trevon D'Shon Tarpin, 25, Louisville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Lee Grote III, 30, Jeffersonville, court order return

Lacey Jade Dell, 27, St. Matthews, KY, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jessey Andrews Jr., 44, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Danielle Dowling, 44, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

James Michael Swartz, 41, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Steven Bradley Anderson Jr., 46, Jeffersonville, hold for US Marshall

RELEASED

Chrystal D. Hatfield, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jessica M. Robson, 26, Fredericksburg, warrant (violation of professional services), hold for Harrison County

Raymond L. Humphrey, 56, New Albany, warrant (violation of community corrections)

Bobby C. Brooks, 59, Laconia, habitual traffic violator, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Dakota W. Tripp, 24, English, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County

Anthony W. Love, 29, Clarksville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

Chauncetina K. Allen, 29, New Albany, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of a handgun without a permit

Jessica E. Byrd, 30, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Rebecca J. Burnett, 27, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

William L. Waldrop, 48, Bristol, TN, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)

Jomar D. Lauderdale, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, (refusal), driving while intoxicated (prior), possession of marijuana

Jessica L. Rhodes, 35, Paoli, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Christopher R. Journey, 25, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you