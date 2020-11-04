CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandy Michelle Sneed, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Katherine Renea Dunn, 44, Bowling Green, KY, warrant (felony)
Troy Allen Redfoot, 45, Louisville, KY, warrant (felony)
Trevon D'Shon Tarpin, 25, Louisville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Lee Grote III, 30, Jeffersonville, court order return
Lacey Jade Dell, 27, St. Matthews, KY, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jessey Andrews Jr., 44, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Danielle Dowling, 44, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
James Michael Swartz, 41, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Steven Bradley Anderson Jr., 46, Jeffersonville, hold for US Marshall
RELEASED
Chrystal D. Hatfield, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jessica M. Robson, 26, Fredericksburg, warrant (violation of professional services), hold for Harrison County
Raymond L. Humphrey, 56, New Albany, warrant (violation of community corrections)
Bobby C. Brooks, 59, Laconia, habitual traffic violator, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Dakota W. Tripp, 24, English, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County
Anthony W. Love, 29, Clarksville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
Chauncetina K. Allen, 29, New Albany, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of a handgun without a permit
Jessica E. Byrd, 30, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Rebecca J. Burnett, 27, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
William L. Waldrop, 48, Bristol, TN, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)
Jomar D. Lauderdale, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, (refusal), driving while intoxicated (prior), possession of marijuana
Jessica L. Rhodes, 35, Paoli, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Christopher R. Journey, 25, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.