BOOKED-IN

Edgardo Ramon Benitez-Nieves, 38, New Albany, operator never licensed

Dennis Ray Emerick, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Marquita Linnett Forrest, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Luther Colwell, 39, New Washington, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk or injury, theft of motor vehicle, criminal recklessness, warrant (felony)

Cory Nathaniel Grant, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Robert R. Taylor, 43, Madison, warrant (felony)

Brittany Nicole Hardin, 31, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), carry handgun without license, driving while intoxicated

Dale Edward Duff, 63, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

David J. Zimmerman, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Troy A. Redfoot, 45, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeremy R. Shamiyeh, 33, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated, narcotics

Eduardo A. Zavaleta Sanchez, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jack H. Payton, 21, Sellersburg, possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

Tags

Recommended for you