CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Arturo Garcia, 21, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed

Michael Carter Stollings, 50, Austin, warrant, hold for other agency (felony)

Jeffrey Garrett, 52, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Abdi Mohamud Ahmed, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Lance Thomas, 29, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Dale Wayne Ober, 43, no address listed, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Michele N. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

John Carlos Camacho-Garcia, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Aisea Santos, 25, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Alex X. Heavrin, 28, Louisville, warrant (body attachment)

Shannon L. Pruitt, 47, Louisville, theft (prior), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Nicholas R. Grossman, 30, Corydon, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Richland County, OH

April L. Sampson, 28, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe

Ronda G. Hardin, 44, New Albany, auto theft

Peter A. Roberts Jr., 30, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Michele M. Torstrick, 41, no address listed, warrant

RELEASED

None

