CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Arturo Garcia, 21, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed
Michael Carter Stollings, 50, Austin, warrant, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeffrey Garrett, 52, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Abdi Mohamud Ahmed, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Lance Thomas, 29, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Dale Wayne Ober, 43, no address listed, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Michele N. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
John Carlos Camacho-Garcia, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Aisea Santos, 25, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Alex X. Heavrin, 28, Louisville, warrant (body attachment)
Shannon L. Pruitt, 47, Louisville, theft (prior), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Nicholas R. Grossman, 30, Corydon, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Richland County, OH
April L. Sampson, 28, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe
Ronda G. Hardin, 44, New Albany, auto theft
Peter A. Roberts Jr., 30, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Michele M. Torstrick, 41, no address listed, warrant
RELEASED
None
